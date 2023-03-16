Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Scatec ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:17:34 2023-03-16 am EDT
65.60 NOK   +2.21%
09:05aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
09:05aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
06:20aEquinor Increases Stake in Scatec to 16.2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

03/16/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 16 March 2023: MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties has on 16 March bought 3,030 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 66.11. After the transaction MMH Nysteen Invest AS owns 8,540 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment


All news about SCATEC ASA
09:05aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
09:05aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
06:20aEquinor Increases Stake in Scatec to 16.2%
MT
05:19aEquinor Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Company Scatec
MT
05:03aEquinor Buys Further 3.1% Stake in Scatec For $28.3 Million
DJ
03:05aDisclosure of significant shareholding
AQ
03:03aSCATC - Disclosure of shareholding and mandatory notification of trade
AQ
03/02Scatec Asa : New CFO granted share options
GL
03/02Scatec Asa : New CFO granted share options
GL
02/10Scatec Places NOK1 Billion Green Bonds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 205 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2022 -629 M -58,2 M -58,2 M
Net Debt 2022 17 777 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,9x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 10 189 M 941 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,65x
EV / Sales 2023 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 64,18 NOK
Average target price 99,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terje Pilskog Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jacob Hegge Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Pål Strøm Executive Vice President-Operations & Maintenance
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCATEC ASA-18.35%941
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.55%21 595
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.10.45%19 016
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.21%6 125
NEOEN-19.45%3 372
ENCAVIS AG-7.63%2 897