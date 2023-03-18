Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Scatec ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:27:08 2023-03-17 am EDT
65.16 NOK   -3.95%
06:16aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
03/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Ahead of Thursday Market Open
MT
03/16Economic Data, Credit Suisse Financing in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

03/18/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 18 March 2023: Hans Jakob Hegge, CFO of Scatec ASA has on 17 March bought 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 64.50. After the transaction Hans Jakob Hegge owns 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SCATEC ASA
06:16aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
03/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Ahead of Thursday Market Open
MT
03/16Economic Data, Credit Suisse Financing in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
03/16Scatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
03/16Scatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
03/16Equinor Increases Stake in Scatec to 16.2%
MT
03/16Equinor Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Company Scatec
MT
03/16Equinor Buys Further 3.1% Stake in Scatec For $28.3 Million
DJ
03/16Disclosure of significant shareholding
AQ
03/16SCATC - Disclosure of shareholding and mandatory notification of trade
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 205 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2022 -629 M -59,0 M -59,0 M
Net Debt 2022 17 777 M 1 665 M 1 665 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,2x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 10 345 M 969 M 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 65,16 NOK
Average target price 99,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terje Pilskog Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jacob Hegge Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Pål Strøm Executive Vice President-Operations & Maintenance
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCATEC ASA-17.10%969
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-3.11%21 501
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.9.70%18 925
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.94%6 106
NEOEN-20.08%3 385
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885