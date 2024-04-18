Oslo, 18 April 2024: Scatec ASA held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 CEST. A total of 113,063,920 shares, representing 71.15% of the share capital was represented at the General Meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the General Meeting distributed on 26 March 2024 and as further set out in the minutes from the General Meeting attached hereto.



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment