Scatec : Q1 factsheet 2023

Scatec factsheets Q1 2023

In operation

Country(1) Assets Technology Economic Interest Plant capacity (MW) Annual production P50 (GWh)(2) Currency COD PPA tenor Tariff inflation adj. (p.a.) Tax rate Financial consolidation

Philippines SNAP Magat & Benguet Hydro 50% 642 1600(3) PHP 2007 n.a.(5) n.a. 10% Equity cons.

South Africa Kalkbult, Linde, Dreunberg, Upington Solar 45% 448 1,030 ZAR 2014/2020 20 18.5% & 100% of SA CPI (6) 27% Full

Uganda Bujagali Hydro 28% 255 1,420 USD 2012 30 No 0% Equity cons.

Malaysia Redsol, Malaysia QSP portfolio (3 plants) Solar 100% 244 350 MYR 2019/2020 21 No 8% Full

Egypt BenBan Solar 51% 380 930 USD/EGP(7) 2019 25 No 23% Full

Laos Theun Hinboun Hydro 20% 525 3,000 USD 2012 20 No 15% Equity cons.

Ukraine Chigirin, Kaminaka, Rengy, Boguslav, Progressovka Solar 89% 336 400 EUR 2019/2020/2021 10 No 18% Full

Czech Republic Czech portfolio Solar 100% 20 20 CZK 2010 20 2.00% 19% Full

Honduras Agua Fria, Los Prados Solar 51% 95 170 USD 2015/2018 20 100% of US CPI Year 0-10: 0% / Year 10+: 25% Full

Jordan Jordan portfolio Solar 62% 43 100 USD 2016 20 No 10% Full

Brazil Apodi Solar 44% 162 350 BRL 2018 20 100% of BR CPI 12% Equity cons.

Vietnam Dam Nai wind Wind 100% 39 120 USD 2018 20 No FY'22 - FY'32 10%, thereafter 20% Full

Argentina Guañizuil Solar 50% 117 310 USD 2021 20 No 35% Equity cons.

Other Mocuba (Mozambique), ASYV (Rwanda), Release Solar 68% 69 130 USD 2014/2019/2022 25(8) 2.5% (Rwanda) 20%/15%/30% Full

Under construction & Backlog

Country Assets Technology Economic Interest Plant capacity (MW) Annual production (GWh)(2) Currency Est. capex (100 %, million)(9) PPA tenor Tariff inflation adj. (p.a) Tax rate Est. initial leverage

Under construction

South Africa RMIPPP Solar + Storage 51% 540 + 225 900 ZAR 16,400 20 100% of SA CPI 27% 76%

Brazil Mendubim Solar 33% 531 1,180 USD 430 20 100% of US CPI 10% 56%

Pakistan Sukkur Solar 75% 150 300 USD 110 25 None 0% 70%

Release Portfolio Release 100% 26 n.a. USD n.a. n.a. n.a. 30% n.a

Philippines Magat BESS Storage 50% 20 n.a. USD n.a. n.a. n.a. 25% n.a

Backlog

Tunisia Tunisia Solar 51% 360 900 EUR 240 20 100% of EU CPI Year 0-10: 0% / Year 11+: 10% 70%

South Africa REIPPPP Round 5 Solar 51% 273 700 ZAR 3,300 20 100% of SA CPI 27% 80%

Egypt 100 MW green hydrogen H2 + solar & wind 52% 100 + 260(10) n.a. USD n.a. 20 n.a. 23% 75%(12)

Botswana Selebi Phikwe Solar Solar 100% 60 140 BWP 640 25 60 % of Botswana CPI, 20% of BWP/USD depreciation 22% 70%

Footnotes

1) Scatec's equity investment in South Africa (Kalkbult, Dreunberg, Linde & Upington), Egypt and Uganda are covered by MIGA Political Risk Insurance.

2) Estimated P50 production for 2022 on a 100% basis.

3) P50 estimate is calculated on total potential production and do not take into account any water used for ancillary services.

4) Estimated economic life for solar and wind power plants of 30 years, Philippines: renewal of license required in 2066, Uganda: hydro power facilities transferred to Government in 2042, Laos: hydropower facilities transferred to Government in 2039.

5) Philippines: Power sold under 1-2 year bilateral contracts, in the spot market and as ancillary services.

6) 18.5% CPI adjustment for Linde & Dreunberg, 100% for Kalkbult & Upington.

7) 70% of the tariff is pegged to USD and the remaning 30 % is in EGP.

8) 25 year PPA tenor for Mocuba and ASYV. Release projects have flexible lease contracts.

9) Capex estimates in local currency which may be revised towards financial close. Note that actual capex can be a combination of EUR/USD and local currency.