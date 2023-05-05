Scatec : Q1 factsheet 2023

1) Scatec's equity investment in South Africa (Kalkbult, Dreunberg, Linde & Upington), Egypt and Uganda are covered by MIGA Political Risk Insurance.
2) Estimated P50 production for 2022 on a 100% basis.
3) P50 estimate is calculated on total potential production and do not take into account any water used for ancillary services.
4) Estimated economic life for solar and wind power plants of 30 years, Philippines: renewal of license required in 2066, Uganda: hydro power facilities transferred to Government in 2042, Laos: hydropower facilities transferred to Government in 2039.
5) Philippines: Power sold under 1-2 year bilateral contracts, in the spot market and as ancillary services.
6) 18.5% CPI adjustment for Linde & Dreunberg, 100% for Kalkbult & Upington.
7) 70% of the tariff is pegged to USD and the remaning 30 % is in EGP.
8) 25 year PPA tenor for Mocuba and ASYV. Release projects have flexible lease contracts.
9) Capex estimates in local currency which may be revised towards financial close. Note that actual capex can be a combination of EUR/USD and local currency.
10) 100 MW electrolyser capacity + 260 MW solar and wind. The project will have a blended external financing of 75% on a non-rcourse basis.