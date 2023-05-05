Advanced search
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:48:23 2023-05-05 am EDT
75.35 NOK   +12.13%
03:29aScatec : Q1 factsheet 2023
PU
01:01aScatec First Quarter 2023 : Strong operational performance
GL
04/21Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA's first quarter results 2023
GL
Scatec : Q1 factsheet 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:29am EDT
Sheet3
Scatec factsheets Q1 2023
In operation
Country(1) Assets Technology Economic Interest Plant capacity (MW) Annual production P50 (GWh)(2) Currency COD PPA tenor Tariff inflation adj. (p.a.) Tax rate Financial consolidation
Philippines SNAP Magat & Benguet Hydro 50% 642 1600(3) PHP 2007 n.a.(5) n.a. 10% Equity cons.
South Africa Kalkbult, Linde, Dreunberg, Upington Solar 45% 448 1,030 ZAR 2014/2020 20 18.5% & 100% of SA CPI (6) 27% Full
Uganda Bujagali Hydro 28% 255 1,420 USD 2012 30 No 0% Equity cons.
Malaysia Redsol, Malaysia QSP portfolio (3 plants) Solar 100% 244 350 MYR 2019/2020 21 No 8% Full
Egypt BenBan Solar 51% 380 930 USD/EGP(7) 2019 25 No 23% Full
Laos Theun Hinboun Hydro 20% 525 3,000 USD 2012 20 No 15% Equity cons.
Ukraine Chigirin, Kaminaka, Rengy, Boguslav, Progressovka Solar 89% 336 400 EUR 2019/2020/2021 10 No 18% Full
Czech Republic Czech portfolio Solar 100% 20 20 CZK 2010 20 2.00% 19% Full
Honduras Agua Fria, Los Prados Solar 51% 95 170 USD 2015/2018 20 100% of US CPI Year 0-10: 0% / Year 10+: 25% Full
Jordan Jordan portfolio Solar 62% 43 100 USD 2016 20 No 10% Full
Brazil Apodi Solar 44% 162 350 BRL 2018 20 100% of BR CPI 12% Equity cons.
Vietnam Dam Nai wind Wind 100% 39 120 USD 2018 20 No FY'22 - FY'32 10%, thereafter 20% Full
Argentina Guañizuil Solar 50% 117 310 USD 2021 20 No 35% Equity cons.
Other Mocuba (Mozambique), ASYV (Rwanda), Release Solar 68% 69 130 USD 2014/2019/2022 25(8) 2.5% (Rwanda) 20%/15%/30% Full
Under construction & Backlog
Country Assets Technology Economic Interest Plant capacity (MW) Annual production (GWh)(2) Currency Est. capex (100 %, million)(9) PPA tenor Tariff inflation adj. (p.a) Tax rate Est. initial leverage
Under construction
South Africa RMIPPP Solar + Storage 51% 540 + 225 900 ZAR 16,400 20 100% of SA CPI 27% 76%
Brazil Mendubim Solar 33% 531 1,180 USD 430 20 100% of US CPI 10% 56%
Pakistan Sukkur Solar 75% 150 300 USD 110 25 None 0% 70%
Release Portfolio Release 100% 26 n.a. USD n.a. n.a. n.a. 30% n.a
Philippines Magat BESS Storage 50% 20 n.a. USD n.a. n.a. n.a. 25% n.a
Backlog
Tunisia Tunisia Solar 51% 360 900 EUR 240 20 100% of EU CPI Year 0-10: 0% / Year 11+: 10% 70%
South Africa REIPPPP Round 5 Solar 51% 273 700 ZAR 3,300 20 100% of SA CPI 27% 80%
Egypt 100 MW green hydrogen H2 + solar & wind 52% 100 + 260(10) n.a. USD n.a. 20 n.a. 23% 75%(12)
Botswana Selebi Phikwe Solar Solar 100% 60 140 BWP 640 25 60 % of Botswana CPI, 20% of BWP/USD depreciation 22% 70%
Footnotes
1) Scatec's equity investment in South Africa (Kalkbult, Dreunberg, Linde & Upington), Egypt and Uganda are covered by MIGA Political Risk Insurance.
2) Estimated P50 production for 2022 on a 100% basis.
3) P50 estimate is calculated on total potential production and do not take into account any water used for ancillary services.
4) Estimated economic life for solar and wind power plants of 30 years, Philippines: renewal of license required in 2066, Uganda: hydro power facilities transferred to Government in 2042, Laos: hydropower facilities transferred to Government in 2039.
5) Philippines: Power sold under 1-2 year bilateral contracts, in the spot market and as ancillary services.
6) 18.5% CPI adjustment for Linde & Dreunberg, 100% for Kalkbult & Upington.
7) 70% of the tariff is pegged to USD and the remaning 30 % is in EGP.
8) 25 year PPA tenor for Mocuba and ASYV. Release projects have flexible lease contracts.
9) Capex estimates in local currency which may be revised towards financial close. Note that actual capex can be a combination of EUR/USD and local currency.
10) 100 MW electrolyser capacity + 260 MW solar and wind. The project will have a blended external financing of 75% on a non-rcourse basis.

Disclaimer

Scatec ASA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 488 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2023 670 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2023 21 707 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 10 679 M 995 M 995 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,22x
EV / Sales 2024 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 67,20 NOK
Average target price 98,75 NOK
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terje Pilskog Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jacob Hegge Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Pål Strøm Executive Vice President-Operations & Maintenance
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCATEC ASA-14.50%995
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.94%22 461
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.48%18 648
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-13.25%5 975
NEOEN-20.11%4 616
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-6.42%3 383
