  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Scatec ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/25 11:28:14 am EDT
128.2 NOK   -0.74%
02:30aSCATEC ASA : New CEO granted 10,000 options
AQ
02:21aSCATEC : Terje Pilskog named new CEO
PU
02:01aSCATEC ASA : Terje Pilskog takes over as CEO as Raymond Carlsen steps down
AQ
Scatec : Terje Pilskog named new CEO

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Oslo, 28 March 2021: The Board of Directors of Scatec has appointed Terje Pilskog (51) as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Raymond Carlsen (67) will step down after 13 years and the change will take place on 1 May. Terje Pilskog comes from the position as EVP Project Development.

"Terje Pilskog has been instrumental in the strategic development of Scatec and has first-hand experience with both the commercial and operational aspects of the company. After close to 20 years in renewables he possesses deep industry insight and is well respected by our many business partners. His appointment as new CEO is the result of a thorough process, and his candidature has been benchmarked against both internal and external candidates. We are confident he is the right man to continue the development of Scatec as a leading provider of renewable energy solutions globally," says John Andersen, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors in Scatec.

"Raymond Carlsen has been a driving force behind the development of Scatec from a small niche player in solar power into the well-recognized provider of renewable energy solutions it is today. On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to thank him sincerely for his commitment and leadership over the past 13 years," adds Andersen.

Mr. Pilskog joined Scatec as EVP Project Development in 2013. Previously, he held various management positions with Renewable Energy Corporation, where he joined from a position as Associate Principle with McKinsey & Co.

"I am very excited to assume the position as CEO of Scatec and look forward to continue developing our strong position as a leader in renewable energy solutions in high growth markets. We have a strong and competent organization, a unique business model and a sound strategy for growth and value creation for the years to come. The green energy transition offers attractive growth opportunities for Scatec and my job will be to enable Scatec to deliver on the opportunities these create," says Terje Pilskog.

Scatec currently has more than 3.5 GW of renewable energy in operation and has set a target to reach 15 GW either in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, equivalent to NOK 100 billion in gross capital expenditures.

"It has been both exciting and rewarding to transform Scatec together with a great team into a leading renewable energy solutions provider with a broad technological footprint. I would like to thank the Board and all my great colleagues for this fantastic journey. Terje's expertise will ensure a solid future for the company, and I wish him all the best in his new position. I will remain one of the largest shareholders in Scatec and I look forward to following the company's future development. I will now spend more time on other interests, after leading companies as CEO for the past 37 years," says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

For more information:

Chairman of the Board John Andersen jr., +47 90 17 40 80

CEO Raymond Carlsen, +47 45 41 12 80

EVP Project development, Terje Pilskog, +47 91 60 66 72

Disclaimer

Scatec ASA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
