Scatec : The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation

Oslo, 16 July 2021: Scatec and Equinor are pleased to announce that the 117 MW solar power plant in Argentina is now in commercial operation. The Guanizuil IIA plant is in the Province of San Juan in the northwest of Argentina.

'We are a frontrunner in developing renewable energy in high-growth markets, and our success in Argentina yet again confirm our strong track record of effective project development, expanding our footprint in the region. It is also our second successful partnership project with Equinor, which we are very pleased with', says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

'Solar will be among the fastest growing global energy sources the next decades, and an important element in the global energy transition. Guanizul IIA is the second solar project we are jointly developing with Scatec in South America. We see this partnership as a great way to build our renewables business,' says Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President Renewables in Equinor.

The Guanizuil IIA project is part of the Renewable Energy tender programmes (RenovAR) organised by the Argentine Government which resulted in more than 2.4 GW of new Renewable Energy capacity. Scatec drives results by being predictable and working together with the local community, our investment in the Province of San Juan will provide positive change to the area and contribute to Argentina's shift towards green energy.

The plant is owned and operated 50% by Scatec and 50% by Equinor. It is expected to produce about 305 GWh annually, providing green electricity to 80,000 households.

Scatec is working on developing projects of more than 1.4 GW are in Latin-America and intends to be a long-term partner in the region for decades to come.

