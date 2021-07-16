Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Scatec ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scatec : The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation

07/16/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 16 July 2021: Scatec and Equinor are pleased to announce that the 117 MW solar power plant in Argentina is now in commercial operation. The Guanizuil IIA plant is in the Province of San Juan in the northwest of Argentina.

'We are a frontrunner in developing renewable energy in high-growth markets, and our success in Argentina yet again confirm our strong track record of effective project development, expanding our footprint in the region. It is also our second successful partnership project with Equinor, which we are very pleased with', says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

'Solar will be among the fastest growing global energy sources the next decades, and an important element in the global energy transition. Guanizul IIA is the second solar project we are jointly developing with Scatec in South America. We see this partnership as a great way to build our renewables business,' says Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President Renewables in Equinor.

The Guanizuil IIA project is part of the Renewable Energy tender programmes (RenovAR) organised by the Argentine Government which resulted in more than 2.4 GW of new Renewable Energy capacity. Scatec drives results by being predictable and working together with the local community, our investment in the Province of San Juan will provide positive change to the area and contribute to Argentina's shift towards green energy.

The plant is owned and operated 50% by Scatec and 50% by Equinor. It is expected to produce about 305 GWh annually, providing green electricity to 80,000 households.

Scatec is working on developing projects of more than 1.4 GW are in Latin-America and intends to be a long-term partner in the region for decades to come.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364
email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

Disclaimer

Scatec ASA published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 20:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCATEC ASA
04:25pSCATEC : The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation
PU
04:18pSCATEC ASA : The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation
AQ
06:06aSCATEC : PM Meets Delegation From Norway's Scatec
AQ
07/14SCATEC : committed The Science Based Target Initiative
PU
07/09SCATEC : Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA's second quarter results 2021
AQ
07/08SCATEC : 5th solar power plant officially opened in Ukraine
PU
07/06Scatec Begins Commercial Operations At 55-MW Solar Plant In Ukraine
MT
07/05SCATEC : starts commercial operation of 55 MW in Ukraine
AQ
07/05Scatec Starts Commercial Operation of 55 MW Chigirin Project in Cherkasy Regi..
CI
07/01SCATEC : starts commercial operation of its 148 MW solar plant in Ukraine
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 280 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2021 748 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net Debt 2021 19 204 M 2 170 M 2 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 35 935 M 4 066 M 4 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 224,90 NOK
Average target price 264,17 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond Carlsen Chief Executive Officer
Mikkel Tørud Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Liv Gisèle Marchand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCATEC ASA-34.12%4 332
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.68%72 709
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-12.68%21 373
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.21.97%15 893
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.74%7 589
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.36.71%4 292