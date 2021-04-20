Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Scatec ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 04/20 06:17:05 am
253.2 NOK   -2.99%
06:07aSCATEC  : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:00aSCATEC  : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/16SCATEC  : Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA's first quarter results 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scatec : Minutes of Annual General Meeting

04/20/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 20 April 2021: Scatec ASA held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 am CEST. A total of 76,795,627 shares, representing 48.34% of the share capital was represented at the General Meeting. All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the General Meeting distributed on 26 March 2021 and as further set out in the minutes from the General Meeting attached hereto. For further information, please contact: Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364 email: ir@scatecsolar.comAbout Scatec ASA:Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Disclaimer

Scatec ASA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 10:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCATEC ASA
06:07aSCATEC  : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:00aSCATEC  : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/16SCATEC  : Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA's first quarter results 2021
AQ
03/26SCATEC  : The Board of Directors' guidelines for remuneration of Executive Manag..
PU
03/26SCATEC  : Recommendations by the Nomination Committee to the AGM 2021
PU
03/26SCATEC  : Proposed resolution for the AGM 2021
PU
03/26SCATEC  : Corporate Governance Report 2020
PU
03/26SCATEC  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
03/26SCATEC  : publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020
AQ
03/26SCATEC  : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 763 M 696 M 696 M
Net income 2021 1 131 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2021 19 570 M 2 365 M 2 365 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 41 456 M 4 990 M 5 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 435
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 288,75 NOK
Last Close Price 261,00 NOK
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raymond Carlsen Chief Executive Officer
Mikkel Tørud Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Liv Gisèle Marchand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCATEC ASA-23.55%4 990
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.7.05%71 660
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-13.82%22 705
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.32.96%16 399
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-4.55%7 062
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP10.48%5 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ