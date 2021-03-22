Log in
Scatec ASA    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 03/22 05:52:37 am
252.2 NOK   +3.70%
05:31aSCATEC'S CAPITAL MARKETS UPDATE 23 MARCH : Agenda & webcast
PU
03/11SCATEC  : Invitation to Scatec's Capital Markets Update 23 March 2021
AQ
02/24SCATEC  : Long term incentive programme
AQ
Scatec's Capital Markets Update 23 March: Agenda & webcast

03/22/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Agenda
09:00 - 10:00
Introduction: Raymond Carlsen, CEO
Solar & wind: Terje Pilskog, EVP Solar & Wind Development
Hydropower: Jarl Kosberg, EVP Hydropower Development

10:00 - 10:05: Break

10:05 - 11:15
Hybrid solutions: Terje Pilskog, EVP Solar & Wind Development and team members
Sustainability & ESG: Julie Hamre, Senior Sustainability Manager & Roar Haugland, EVP HSSE & Sustainable Business
Financials: Mikkel Tørud, CFO

Webcast: You can follow the webcast from this link.
Presentations: The presentations will be available ca. 08:30 am CET on 23 March.
Questions: You may submit questions through the webcast solution, or you can email your question in advance to ir@scatec.com.

Disclaimer

Scatec ASA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 922 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2020 194 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net Debt 2020 6 616 M 773 M 773 M
P/E ratio 2020 178x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 38 629 M 4 524 M 4 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,75x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 251,67 NOK
Last Close Price 243,20 NOK
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raymond Carlsen Chief Executive Officer
Mikkel Tørud Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Liv Gisèle Marchand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCATEC ASA-28.76%4 824
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.6.84%73 255
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-24.30%20 266
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.25.34%15 423
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-5.96%7 122
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP2.68%5 656
