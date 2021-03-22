Scatec's Capital Markets Update 23 March: Agenda & webcast

Agenda

09:00 - 10:00

Introduction: Raymond Carlsen, CEO

Solar & wind: Terje Pilskog, EVP Solar & Wind Development

Hydropower: Jarl Kosberg, EVP Hydropower Development

10:00 - 10:05: Break

10:05 - 11:15

Hybrid solutions: Terje Pilskog, EVP Solar & Wind Development and team members

Sustainability & ESG: Julie Hamre, Senior Sustainability Manager & Roar Haugland, EVP HSSE & Sustainable Business

Financials: Mikkel Tørud, CFO

Webcast: You can follow the webcast from this link.

Presentations: The presentations will be available ca. 08:30 am CET on 23 March.

Questions: You may submit questions through the webcast solution, or you can email your question in advance to ir@scatec.com.