Scatec's Capital Markets Update 23 March: Agenda & webcast

Agenda
09:00 - 10:00
Introduction: Raymond Carlsen, CEO
Solar & wind: Terje Pilskog, EVP Solar & Wind Development
Hydropower: Jarl Kosberg, EVP Hydropower Development
10:00 - 10:05: Break
10:05 - 11:15
Hybrid solutions: Terje Pilskog, EVP Solar & Wind Development and team members
Sustainability & ESG: Julie Hamre, Senior Sustainability Manager & Roar Haugland, EVP HSSE & Sustainable Business
Financials: Mikkel Tørud, CFO
Webcast: You can follow the webcast from this link.
Presentations: The presentations will be available ca. 08:30 am CET on 23 March.
Questions: You may submit questions through the webcast solution, or you can email your question in advance to ir@scatec.com.
Disclaimer
Scatec ASA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:30:00 UTC.