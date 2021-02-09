Log in
Scatec Solar : ASA – Successful placement of EUR 250 million of new senior unsecured green bonds

02/09/2021 | 09:06am EST
Oslo, 9 February 2021: Scatec ASA ('Scatec') has successfully completed a EUR 250 million senior unsecured green bond issue with maturity in August 2025. The new bonds will have a coupon of 3 months EURIBOR plus 250 bps (approximately 1.96% currently).

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for i) refinancing of the outstanding bond with ticker SSO02 ESG, including any call premium and accrued interest, ii) to partially refinance the acquisition facility totaling USD 400 million for the acquisition of SN Power, and iii) for other eligible activities as set out in Scatec's Green Financing Framework.

DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank acted as Joint Lead Managers and Green Bond Advisors, and SpareBank 1 Markets AS acted as Joint Lead Manager in connection with the placement of the new bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

For further information, please contact:
Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:
Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company recently acquired SN Power, a leading hydro power developer and IPP. In 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and 485 employees. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

