MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Scentre Group    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/16
2.27 AUD   +2.71%
12:20aSCENTRE : Prices us$3.0 billion of subordinated hybrid notes
PU
09/16SCENTRE : SCG Prices US$3bn (A$4.1bn) of Subordinated Hybrid Notes
PU
09/15SCENTRE : Potential Subordinated Note Issuance
PU
SCENTRE : PRICES US$3.0 BILLION OF SUBORDINATED HYBRID NOTES

09/17/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Scentre Group today priced a US$3.0 billion (A$4.1 billion) subordinated hybrid note issue in the United States market. The hybrid note issue comprises:

- US$1.5 billion 60-year, non-call 6-year subordinated notes with a coupon of 4.75%

- US$1.5 billion 60-year, non-call 10-year subordinated notes with a coupon of 5.125%

The hybrid notes have a 60-year maturity date and can be redeemed by the Group at par with cash from the call date. The notes do not contain any equity conversion features.

This is the Group's inaugural issuance of hybrid notes which diversify the Group's sources of capital and are expected to be a long-term feature of the Group's funding.The Group now has sufficient long-term liquidity to cover all debt maturities to early 2024.

The notes will receive a 50% equity credit from the rating agencies and on this basis the 30 June 2020 proforma Debt to EBITDA would be 6.4 times. The hybrid notes are not included as liabilities for the Group's bank and bond covenants and on this basis the 30 June 2020 proforma gearing would be 27.6%.

Following the issuance the Group will reduce its indebtedness including borrowings under the Group's revolving bank facilities.

Subject to unforeseen circumstances, the Group's current intention is to make a distribution in early 2021 from surplus net operating cash flows during the period ending 31 December 2020.

Authorised by the Board.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States ('US'). The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'US Securities Act') or under the securities laws of any State or other jurisdiction of the US and may not be offered or sold in the US or to, or the benefit or account of, 'US persons' (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) in the absence of registration unless in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US State securities laws.

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:19:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 232 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net income 2020 -2 940 M -2 135 M -2 135 M
Net Debt 2020 14 113 M 10 252 M 10 252 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,17x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 11 762 M 8 635 M 8 544 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,48 AUD
Last Close Price 2,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Richard Webby Technology Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP-40.73%8 355
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-52.29%21 740
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-21.03%17 133
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-34.68%6 973
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-28.16%6 685
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-37.37%5 610
