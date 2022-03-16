Log in
    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/16 01:10:36 am
3.07 AUD   +0.99%
Scentre : 2021 SGT1, SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports

03/16/2022 | 01:18am EDT
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

16 March 2022

SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)

Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 2021 Annual Financial Reports

On 23 February 2022, Scentre Group released its 2021 full year results and Annual Financial Report.

In accordance with the requirement to lodge annual financial reports for each of Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 (the Trusts), attached are the 2021 Annual Financial Reports for each of the Trusts.

The results of the Trusts are consolidated into Scentre Group's accounts. As Scentre Group operates as a co-ordinated economic entity, reference should be made to Scentre Group's consolidated accounts for an understanding of the results and operations of Scentre Group as a whole.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Further information:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs/Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

Scentre Group Limited

ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Management Limited

RE1 Limited

RE2 Limited

ABN 41 001 670 579

ABN 80 145 743 862

ABN 41 145 744 065

AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible

entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

entity of Scentre Group Trust 2

entity of Scentre Group Trust 3

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street

GPO Box 4004

scentregroup.com

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

personal use only

2021 Annual

Report Trusts

For

Creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities

31 December 2021

Scentre Group Trust 1

Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579

AFSL No. 230329 as responsible entity of

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2

RE1 Limited ABN 80 145 743 862

AFSL No. 380202 as responsible entity of

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3

RE2 Limited ABN 41 145 744 065

AFSL No. 380203 as responsible entity of

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

For personal use only

Directory

Scentre Group

Scentre Group Limited

ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1

ARSN 090 849 746

(responsible entity Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579, AFS Licence No 230329)

Scentre Group Trust 2

ARSN 146 934 536 (responsible entity RE1 Limited

ABN 80 145 743 862, AFS Licence No 380202)

Scentre Group Trust 3

ARSN 146 934 652 (responsible entity RE2 Limited

ABN 41 145 744 065, AFS Licence No 380203)

Registered Office

Level 30

85 Castlereagh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

New Zealand Office

Level 5, Office Tower

277 Broadway Newmarket, Auckland 1023

Secretaries

Maureen T McGrath

Paul F Giugni

Auditor

Ernst & Young

200 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Investor Information

Scentre Group Level 30

85 Castlereagh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9358 7877 Facsimile: +61 2 9358 7881

E-mail: investor@scentregroup.com

Website: www.scentregroup.com/investors

Principal Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000 GPO Box 2975 Melbourne VIC 3001 Telephone: +61 3 9946 4471

Toll Free: 1300 730 458 (Australia Only)

Facsimile: +61 3 9473 2500

Contact: www.investorcentre.com/contact

Website: www.computershare.com

Listing

Australian Securities Exchange - SCG

Website

www.scentregroup.com

SCENTRE GROUP

2021 Annual Report Trusts

For personal use only

Contents

2

Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Balance Sheet

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Cash Flow Statement

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

42

Directors' Declaration

43

Independent Auditor's Report

48

Directors' Report

55

Members' Information

scentregroup.com

SCENTRE GROUP

1

Directory | Contents | Financial Statements | Independent Auditor's Report | Directors' Report | Members' Information

For personal use only

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 December 2021

31 Dec 21

31 Dec 20

Note

$million

$million

Revenue

Property revenue

535.8

532.2

535.8

532.2

Expenses

Property expenses, outgoings and other costs

(149.0)

(144.0)

Expected credit charge relating to COVID-19

3(b)

(28.8)

(68.3)

Overheads

(13.6)

(11.5)

(191.4)

(223.8)

Share of after tax profits/(loss) of equity accounted entities

Property revenue

531.3

532.2

Property expenses, outgoings and other costs

(145.8)

(141.0)

Expected credit charge relating to COVID-19

(52.3)

(80.7)

Net interest expense

(0.7)

(0.6)

Property revaluations

6.3

(1,154.8)

Tax expense

(4.7)

(3.7)

6(a)

334.1

(848.6)

Interest income

11(a)

0.4

2.4

Currency gain/(loss)

10

(10.9)

28.5

Financing costs

11(b)

(204.6)

(348.4)

Property revaluations

45.2

(930.2)

Profit/(loss) before tax

508.6

(1,787.9)

Tax expense

7

(0.9)

-

Profit/(loss) after tax for the period

507.7

(1,787.9)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Movement in foreign currency translation reserve(i)

- Realised and unrealised differences on the translation of investment in foreign operations

6.3

(6.0)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

514.0

(1,793.9)

Profit/(loss) after tax for the period attributable to:

- Members of Scentre Group Trust 1

491.6

(1,747.7)

- External non controlling interests

16.1

(40.2)

Profit/(loss) after tax for the period

507.7

(1,787.9)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

- Members of Scentre Group Trust 1

497.9

(1,753.7)

- External non controlling interests

16.1

(40.2)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

514.0

(1,793.9)

  1. This may be subsequently transferred to the profit and loss. In relation to the foreign currency translation reserve, the portion relating to the foreign operations may be transferred to the profit and loss depending on how the foreign operations are sold.

Note cents cents

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1

9(a)

9.47

(33.63)

2

SCENTRE GROUP

Scentre Group Trust 1 | 2021 Annual Financial Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 209 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2021 857 M 616 M 616 M
Net Debt 2021 13 389 M 9 630 M 9 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 15 760 M 11 335 M 11 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 780
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,04 AUD
Average target price 3,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Executive Officer-Elect & CFO
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Webby Technology Director
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP-5.38%11 219
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-8.17%5 164
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY5.48%3 175
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.71%3 126
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-3.96%3 039
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-2.48%2 806