Scentre : 2021 SGT1, SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports
03/16/2022 | 01:18am EDT
ASX Announcement
16 March 2022
SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)
Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 2021 Annual Financial Reports
On 23 February 2022, Scentre Group released its 2021 full year results and Annual Financial Report.
In accordance with the requirement to lodge annual financial reports for each of Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 (the Trusts), attached are the 2021 Annual Financial Reports for each of the Trusts.
The results of the Trusts are consolidated into Scentre Group's accounts. As Scentre Group operates as a co-ordinated economic entity, reference should be made to Scentre Group's consolidated accounts for an understanding of the results and operations of Scentre Group as a whole.
Share of after tax profits/(loss) of equity accounted entities
Property revenue
531.3
532.2
Property expenses, outgoings and other costs
(145.8)
(141.0)
Expected credit charge relating to COVID-19
(52.3)
(80.7)
Net interest expense
(0.7)
(0.6)
Property revaluations
6.3
(1,154.8)
Tax expense
(4.7)
(3.7)
6(a)
334.1
(848.6)
Interest income
11(a)
0.4
2.4
Currency gain/(loss)
10
(10.9)
28.5
Financing costs
11(b)
(204.6)
(348.4)
Property revaluations
45.2
(930.2)
Profit/(loss) before tax
508.6
(1,787.9)
Tax expense
7
(0.9)
-
Profit/(loss) after tax for the period
507.7
(1,787.9)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Movement in foreign currency translation reserve(i)
- Realised and unrealised differences on the translation of investment in foreign operations
6.3
(6.0)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
514.0
(1,793.9)
Profit/(loss) after tax for the period attributable to:
- Members of Scentre Group Trust 1
491.6
(1,747.7)
- External non controlling interests
16.1
(40.2)
Profit/(loss) after tax for the period
507.7
(1,787.9)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
- Members of Scentre Group Trust 1
497.9
(1,753.7)
- External non controlling interests
16.1
(40.2)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
514.0
(1,793.9)
This may be subsequently transferred to the profit and loss. In relation to the foreign currency translation reserve, the portion relating to the foreign operations may be transferred to the profit and loss depending on how the foreign operations are sold.
Note cents cents
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1
9(a)
9.47
(33.63)
2
SCENTRE GROUP
Scentre Group Trust 1 | 2021 Annual Financial Report
