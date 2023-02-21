Scentre : 2022 Annual Financial Report

The vibrancy of our Westfield destinations has been pleasing to see with visitation growing as Australians and New Zealanders returned to living their lives free of restrictions.

Our financial performance reflects this positive momentum and demonstrates our continued proactive and deliberate approach to generating long-term value for our securityholders.

It has been a significant year for the Group as we successfully executed our leadership transition with Elliott Rusanow commencing in the role of Chief Executive Officer on 1 October, following the decision of our inaugural CEO Peter Allen to step down. Andrew Clarke commenced in the role of Chief Financial Officer at the same time. Both were internal appointments which is testament to the strength of the Group's succession and talent pipeline.

On behalf of the Board and securityholders, I would like to thank Peter for his extraordinary leadership over eight years as our inaugural CEO. The seamless transition that occurred throughout the year is testament to his leadership and stewardship of our company and culture. I look forward to recognising Peter's leadership more fulsomely at our Annual General Meeting in April.

We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where our people feel respected, inspired to deliver their best and do work that matters to businesses and communities.

Gender diversity remains a key focus of this approach. We have continued to increase female representation at all levels of the organisation and are well positioned to achieve our goal of 40:40:20 across the Group's workplace by 2025. We currently have four women on the Board and will achieve 40% female representation in 2023.