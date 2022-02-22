Log in
    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:37 am
3.16 AUD   -2.17%
05:27pSCENTRE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
05:13pScentre Signals Higher Distribution, Faster Earnings Growth in Fiscal Year 2022
DJ
04:58pSCENTRE : Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scentre : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Financial Report

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
Scentre Group 1 : Appendix 4E

For the year ended 31 December 2021

(previous corresponding period being the year ended 31 December 2020)

Results for Announcement to the Market:

2021

2020

Revenue ($million)

up

5.5%

2,280.8

2,162.3

Profit/(loss) after tax (inclusive of unrealised movements)

onlyattributable to members of Scentre Group ($million)

up

123.8%

887.9

(3,731.8)

Operating cash flow per security (cents per stapled security)

up

24.8%

17.62

14.12

Operating profit attributable to members of

up

10.9%

16.32

14.71

Scentre Group (cents per stapled security)

Dividend/Distributions for Scentre Group

use

Cents per

stapled security

Dividend/distributions for the year ended 31 December 2021

14.25

Final dividend/distributions in respect of Scentre Group earnings to be

p id on 28 February 2022 comprising: (i)

7.25

- dividend in respect of a Scentre Group Limited share

2.89

- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 1 unit

2.14

- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 2 unit

2.14

- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 3 unit

0.08

Interim dividend/distributions in respect of Scentre Group earnings

paid on 31 August 2021 comprising: (ii)

7.00

- dividend in respect of a Scentre Group Limited share

Nil

- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 1 unit

3.50

- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 2 unit

3.50

- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 3 unit

Nil

(i)

The number of securities entitled to distributions on the record date, 15 February 2022 was 5,190,378,339.

(ii)

The number of securities entitled to distributions on the record date, 16 August 2021 was 5,190,378,339.

personalThe dividend/distributions per security have been determined by reference to the number of securities on issue at the

record date. The record date for determining entitlements to the final distribution was 15 February 2022 and the

distribution will be paid on 28 February 2022. The Group does not operate a distribution reinvestment plan.

ForThe dividend in respect of Scentre Group Limited and distribution in respect of Scentre Group Trust 3 are fully franked. Details of the full year components of distributions in respect of Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in March 2022.

Additional information

Commentary on the results is contained in the announcement and results presentation released to the Australian Securities Exchange. The additional information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the attached Annual Financial Report which includes the audited consolidated financial report. The annual general meeting will be held on 7 April 2022.

  1. Scentre Group comprises Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 (SGL); Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746 (SGT1); Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536 (SGT2) and Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652 (SGT3) and their respective

controlled entities.

23 February 2022

Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

roF ersonalp seu nlyo

2021 Annual

Financial Report

Creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities

Contents | Overview | Purpose & Strategy | Letters to Securityholders | Directors' Report | Financial Statements | Directory

For personal use only

SCENTRE GROUP

2021 Annual Financial Report

For personal use only

Contents

2021 Results Overview

2

Our Purpose and Strategy

3

Letters to Securityholders

4

Directors' Report

6

Independent Auditor's Report

64

Financial Statements

69

Income Statement

70

Statement of Comprehensive Income

71

Balance Sheet

72

Statement of Changes in Equity

73

Cash Flow Statement

74

Notes to the Financial Statements

75

Directors' Declaration

129

Investor Relations

130

Members' Information

132

Directory

134

scentregroup.com

SCENTRE GROUP

1

Contents | Overview | Purpose & Strategy | Letters to Securityholders | Directors' Report | Financial Statements | Directory

For personal use only

2021 Results Overview

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading platform of 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming more essential to people, communities and the businesses that interact with them. We are a responsible, sustainable business and balance our approach across the four pillars of community, people, environment and economic performance.

FY21

FY20

FY19

FY18

FY17

Operating profit(i)(ii)

A$m

845.8

763.4

1,274.7

1,270.3

1,229.1

Operating profit per security(ii)

cents

16.32

14.71

24.10

23.94

23.14

Funds From Operations (FFO)(ii)

A$m

862.5

766.1

1,331.9

1,330.0

1,285.2

FFO per security(ii)

cents

16.64

14.76

25.18

25.06

24.20

Profit/(loss) after tax (inclusive of unrealised movements)

A$m

887.9

(3,731.8)

1,179.5

2,287.2

4,217.9

Distribution per security

cents

14.25

7.00

22.60

22.16

21.73

Security price (at 31 December)

A$

3.16

2.78

3.83

3.90

4.19

Assets under management (AUM)

A$b

50.4

49.9

56.0

54.2

51.0

Group's share of AUM

A$b

34.4

34.1

38.2

39.1

36.2

  1. Funds from Operations before Project Income (net of tax).
  2. For consistency with FY20-FY21,FY17-FY19 has been restated to exclude straightlining of rent.

2

SCENTRE GROUP

2021 Annual Financial Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 209 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net income 2021 857 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2021 13 389 M 9 674 M 9 674 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 16 382 M 11 837 M 11 837 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 427
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,16 AUD
Average target price 3,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Webby Technology Director
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%12 072
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-15.30%4 908
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.62%3 389
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.16%3 290
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.80%3 192
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY1.86%2 912