Scentre : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Financial Report

Scentre Group 1 : Appendix 4E

For the year ended 31 December 2021

(previous corresponding period being the year ended 31 December 2020)

Results for Announcement to the Market:

2021 2020 Revenue ($million) up 5.5% 2,280.8 2,162.3 Profit/(loss) after tax (inclusive of unrealised movements) onlyattributable to members of Scentre Group ($million) up 123.8% 887.9 (3,731.8) Operating cash flow per security (cents per stapled security) up 24.8% 17.62 14.12 Operating profit attributable to members of up 10.9% 16.32 14.71 Scentre Group (cents per stapled security) Dividend/Distributions for Scentre Group use Cents per stapled security Dividend/distributions for the year ended 31 December 2021 14.25 Final dividend/distributions in respect of Scentre Group earnings to be p id on 28 February 2022 comprising: (i) 7.25 - dividend in respect of a Scentre Group Limited share 2.89 - distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 1 unit 2.14 - distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 2 unit 2.14 - distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 3 unit 0.08 Interim dividend/distributions in respect of Scentre Group earnings paid on 31 August 2021 comprising: (ii) 7.00 - dividend in respect of a Scentre Group Limited share Nil - distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 1 unit 3.50 - distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 2 unit 3.50 - distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 3 unit Nil (i) The number of securities entitled to distributions on the record date, 15 February 2022 was 5,190,378,339. (ii) The number of securities entitled to distributions on the record date, 16 August 2021 was 5,190,378,339. personalThe dividend/distributions per security have been determined by reference to the number of securities on issue at the record date. The record date for determining entitlements to the final distribution was 15 February 2022 and the distribution will be paid on 28 February 2022. The Group does not operate a distribution reinvestment plan.

ForThe dividend in respect of Scentre Group Limited and distribution in respect of Scentre Group Trust 3 are fully franked. Details of the full year components of distributions in respect of Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in March 2022.

Additional information

Commentary on the results is contained in the announcement and results presentation released to the Australian Securities Exchange. The additional information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the attached Annual Financial Report which includes the audited consolidated financial report. The annual general meeting will be held on 7 April 2022.

Scentre Group comprises Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 (SGL); Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746 (SGT1); Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536 (SGT2) and Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652 (SGT3) and their respective

controlled entities.