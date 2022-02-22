Scentre : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Financial Report
02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
Scentre Group 1 : Appendix 4E
For the year ended 31 December 2021
(previous corresponding period being the year ended 31 December 2020)
Results for Announcement to the Market:
2021
2020
Revenue ($million)
up
5.5%
2,280.8
2,162.3
Profit/(loss) after tax (inclusive of unrealised movements)
onlyattributable to members of Scentre Group ($million)
up
123.8%
887.9
(3,731.8)
Operating cash flow per security (cents per stapled security)
up
24.8%
17.62
14.12
Operating profit attributable to members of
up
10.9%
16.32
14.71
Scentre Group (cents per stapled security)
Dividend/Distributions for Scentre Group
use
Cents per
stapled security
Dividend/distributions for the year ended 31 December 2021
14.25
Final dividend/distributions in respect of Scentre Group earnings to be
p id on 28 February 2022 comprising: (i)
7.25
- dividend in respect of a Scentre Group Limited share
2.89
- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 1 unit
2.14
- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 2 unit
2.14
- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 3 unit
0.08
Interim dividend/distributions in respect of Scentre Group earnings
paid on 31 August 2021 comprising: (ii)
7.00
- dividend in respect of a Scentre Group Limited share
Nil
- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 1 unit
3.50
- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 2 unit
3.50
- distribution in respect of a Scentre Group Trust 3 unit
Nil
(i)
The number of securities entitled to distributions on the record date, 15 February 2022 was 5,190,378,339.
(ii)
The number of securities entitled to distributions on the record date, 16 August 2021 was 5,190,378,339.
personalThe dividend/distributions per security have been determined by reference to the number of securities on issue at the
record date. The record date for determining entitlements to the final distribution was 15 February 2022 and the
distribution will be paid on 28 February 2022. The Group does not operate a distribution reinvestment plan.
ForThe dividend in respect of Scentre Group Limited and distribution in respect of Scentre Group Trust 3 are fully franked. Details of the full year components of distributions in respect of Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in March 2022.
Additional information
Commentary on the results is contained in the announcement and results presentation released to the Australian Securities Exchange. The additional information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the attached Annual Financial Report which includes the audited consolidated financial report. The annual general meeting will be held on 7 April 2022.
Scentre Group comprises Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 (SGL); Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746 (SGT1); Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536 (SGT2) and Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652 (SGT3) and their respective
controlled entities.
23 February 2022
Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496
roF ersonalp seu nlyo
2021 Annual
Financial Report
Creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities
Scentre Group owns and operates a leading platform of 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.
Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.
Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming more essential to people, communities and the businesses that interact with them. We are a responsible, sustainable business and balance our approach across the four pillars of community, people, environment and economic performance.
FY21
FY20
FY19
FY18
FY17
Operating profit(i)(ii)
A$m
845.8
763.4
1,274.7
1,270.3
1,229.1
Operating profit per security(ii)
cents
16.32
14.71
24.10
23.94
23.14
Funds From Operations (FFO)(ii)
A$m
862.5
766.1
1,331.9
1,330.0
1,285.2
FFO per security(ii)
cents
16.64
14.76
25.18
25.06
24.20
Profit/(loss) after tax (inclusive of unrealised movements)
A$m
887.9
(3,731.8)
1,179.5
2,287.2
4,217.9
Distribution per security
cents
14.25
7.00
22.60
22.16
21.73
Security price (at 31 December)
A$
3.16
2.78
3.83
3.90
4.19
Assets under management (AUM)
A$b
50.4
49.9
56.0
54.2
51.0
Group's share of AUM
A$b
34.4
34.1
38.2
39.1
36.2
Funds from Operations before Project Income (net of tax).
For consistency with FY20-FY21,FY17-FY19 has been restated to exclude straightlining of rent.
2
SCENTRE GROUP
2021 Annual Financial Report
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Scentre Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:19 UTC.