SCENTRE GROUP    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
2.87 AUD   +5.90%
05:07pSCENTRE : Makes Large Annual Loss, Sends Payout Signal for 2021
DJ
02/12SCENTRE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/08SCENTRE : Estimated Distribution for the Second Half of 2020
PU
Scentre : Makes Large Annual Loss, Sends Payout Signal for 2021

02/23/2021 | 05:07pm EST
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Scentre Group reported a large annual loss, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on valuations of its retail property assets.

Scentre, which owns and operates nearly 40 Westfield branded shopping centers, reported a net loss of 3.73 billion Australian dollars (US$2.95 billion) for the 12 months through December, compared to a A$1.18 billion profit a year earlier. The result was dragged down by a reduction in property valuations of A$4.25 billion.

Like many mall owners, Scentre is grappling with lost rent from hard-hit retailers, disruption from lockdowns, and some shoppers becoming leery of visiting enclosed spaces during the pandemic.

Funds from operations--a smoothed measure of operating cash flow that excludes depreciation, amortization and gains on asset sales--fell by 43% to A$766.1 million across the year. Operating profit totaled A$763.4 million, down 40%, although net operating cash flow improved 96% in the second half of the year.

"Whilst uncertainty remains in 2021, subject to no material change in conditions, the group expects to distribute at least 14.00 cents per security for 2021," said Chief Executive Peter Allen. "The distribution is expected to continue to grow in future years."

A key question for mall owners is whether the rollout of vaccines in Australia from this week will encourage shoppers to return, or whether some changes in behavior during the pandemic have become permanent. Many listed retailers this month reported strong growth in online sales of everything from sports equipment to bed linen.

Another uncertainty is whether the withdrawal of government stimulus will lead households to tighten their purse strings. The federal government's flagship JobKeeper wage subsidy program is due to end soon, although lawmakers have pledged to raise unemployment benefits.

"The group collected A$2.059 billion in gross rent collections, including A$641 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, equivalent to 100% of gross billings," Scentre said.

Still, mall owners can expect a tailwind from a benign outlook for interest rates with the Reserve Bank of Australia signaling it won't raise them from a record-low 0.1% for at least three years. Also, rising house prices are driving a wealth effect for many households that could encourage them to buy more furnishings and other items in malls, while the working-from-home trend and halt to international travel are viewed by investors as potential drivers of spending.

"We trialed a number of initiatives, such as aggregated 'click + collect' that facilitated our retail partners connecting with customers during periods of government restrictions," Mr. Allen said. "The learnings form the basis for strategic initiatives we are pursuing."

Demand for space across Westfield Living Centres remained strong with the portfolio 98.5% leased at the end of December, the company said.

Scentre said its gearing--a measure of debt relative to equity--was 27.7% at the end of December.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1707ET

Financials
Sales 2020 2 074 M 1 641 M 1 641 M
Net income 2020 -665 M -526 M -526 M
Net Debt 2020 13 089 M 10 357 M 10 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,08x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 14 872 M 11 767 M 11 768 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,88 AUD
Last Close Price 2,87 AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Webby Technology Director
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP3.24%11 109
AEON MALL CO., LTD.9.46%4 035
VINCOM RETAIL9.55%3 342
PLAZA S.A.8.88%3 335
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-11.62%2 814
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)-7.75%2 462
