Scentre Group    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/04
2.33 AUD   +2.19%
10:41pSCENTRE : Says Rent Collection Improved Through October
DJ
09/22SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Allen
PU
09/22SCENTRE : Appendix 3G
PU
Scentre : Says Rent Collection Improved Through October

11/04/2020 | 10:41pm GMT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Mall owner Scentre Group reported a further improvement in rent collection through October, as more stores reopen after pandemic closures, including in Victoria state.

Scentre said gross rental billings totalled 203 million Australian dollars (US$146 million) in October, up from A$187 million in September and a year-low A$59 million in April. That means monthly rental billings are now ahead of January levels before the pandemic began.

Year-to-date rent collection of A$1.62 billion is 77% of potential levels, illustrating the impact of the pandemic on the retail property owners.

Scentre said its portfolio was 98.4% occupied at the end of September, and it had reached agreement on Covid-19 arrangements with retailers representing 89% of the 3,600 retail brands across its portfolio.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1740ET


Financials
Sales 2020 2 097 M 1 505 M 1 158 M
Net income 2020 -2 942 M -2 111 M -1 624 M
Net Debt 2020 13 130 M 9 422 M 7 249 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,12x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 12 073 M 8 653 M 6 666 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,51 AUD
Last Close Price 2,33 AUD
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Richard Webby Technology Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP-39.16%8 468
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-11.40%3 660
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-17.67%3 040
PLAZA S.A.-37.86%2 547
VINCOM RETAIL-23.68%2 500
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)-34.16%2 186
