Scentre : Says Rent Collection Improved Through October

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Mall owner Scentre Group reported a further improvement in rent collection through October, as more stores reopen after pandemic closures, including in Victoria state.

Scentre said gross rental billings totalled 203 million Australian dollars (US$146 million) in October, up from A$187 million in September and a year-low A$59 million in April. That means monthly rental billings are now ahead of January levels before the pandemic began.

Year-to-date rent collection of A$1.62 billion is 77% of potential levels, illustrating the impact of the pandemic on the retail property owners.

Scentre said its portfolio was 98.4% occupied at the end of September, and it had reached agreement on Covid-19 arrangements with retailers representing 89% of the 3,600 retail brands across its portfolio.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1740ET