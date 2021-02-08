Scentre : Signals Reduced Distribution on Year, Better Rent Collection

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Scentre Group reported improved rent collection in the second half of 2020 as coronavirus pandemic restrictions eased, while signaling a final distribution of 7 Australian cents (US$0.05) per security.

Scentre said rent collection totaled around A$1.18 billion in the six months through December, up from A$875 million in the first half of the calendar year.

The company, which will report annual earnings on Feb. 24, said it expects to report cash receipts of around A$2.36 billion and net operating cash flow of around A$771 million.

Scentre reported a second-half dividend of 11.3 cents per security a year earlier, just before the pandemic cast a major pall over retailers and retail real-estate investment trusts.

