Scentre : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCG

Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
2A.4 +Record Date
15/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
14/2/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
28/2/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
|
2A.8
|
Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
2A.9
|
Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
+security (in primary currency) for all
|
Actual
|
dividends/distributions notified in this form
|
|
AUD 0.07250000
|
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes