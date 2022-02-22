Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Scentre Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:37 am
3.16 AUD   -2.17%
05:27pSCENTRE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
05:13pScentre Signals Higher Distribution, Faster Earnings Growth in Fiscal Year 2022
DJ
04:58pSCENTRE : Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scentre : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCG

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SCENTRE GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SCG - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual distribution for the period 31 December 2021, the AUD/NZD exchange rate and NZD equivalent distribution amount for securityholders receiving their distributions in NZD.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SCENTRE GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

other

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579

as RE of Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 as RE of Scentre

Group Trust 2 ARBN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 as RE of Scentre

Group Trust 3 ARBN 146 934 652

personal

1.3 ASX issuer code

SCG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Announcement of actual distribution for the period 31 December 2021, the AUD/NZD exchange rate and NZD equivalent

distribution amount for securityholders receiving their distributions in NZD.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

9/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

For

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SCG

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

For personal use only

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

15/2/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

14/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

28/2/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8

Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9

Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

Estimated or Actual?

+security (in primary currency) for all

Actual

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07250000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the

banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand

only

and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Distributions are ordinarily paid in AUD. Securityholders may have their distributions paid in NZD by cheque or directly into

their NZD bank account provided they have submitted a valid request to the Scentre Group Share Registry in Australia by

close of business on the record date for the distribution.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

use

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.07799550

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD 1.00 = NZD 1.0758

personal

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

23/2/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD 0.07250000

For

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Actual

23/2/2022

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.07250000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

40.9655 %

30.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

+security

AUD 0.02970000

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

only

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.04280000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

59.0345 %

For personal use

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The Fund Payment amount of the distribution will be available on the Group's websitewww.scentregroup.com on or around 23 February 2022 (before payment date of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be sent to members in the annual tax statement in March 2022 and will also be available on the Group's website.

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income

Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

9.124

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCENTRE GROUP
05:27pSCENTRE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
05:13pScentre Signals Higher Distribution, Faster Earnings Growth in Fiscal Year 2022
DJ
04:58pSCENTRE : Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report
PU
02/15Scentre Group Announces Retirement of Steven Leigh from the Board as Non-Executive Dire..
CI
02/14SCENTRE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/09Morgan Stanley rates SCG as Equal-weight
AQ
02/08SCENTRE : Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
02/08Scentre Group Announces Distribution on Ordinary Stapled Securities for the Six Months ..
CI
01/28Scentre Group included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for third consecutive ye..
AQ
2021Braze a Top-Tier Cloud Growth Story After 'Excellent' Q3, Oppenheimer Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCENTRE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 209 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net income 2021 857 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2021 13 389 M 9 674 M 9 674 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 16 382 M 11 837 M 11 837 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 427
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,16 AUD
Average target price 3,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Webby Technology Director
Maureen Therese McGrath Co-Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%12 072
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-15.30%4 908
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.62%3 389
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.16%3 290
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.80%3 192
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY1.86%2 912