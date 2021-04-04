Scentre : A message from our Chairman and CEO

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Carla Zampatti AC and extend our condolences to her family.



Carla was a dear friend of our company and the Westfield brand, a former Board member of Westfield Holdings, an icon of Australian business and a much-loved retail partner.



Carla has left a truly remarkable legacy in many parts of Australian life and culture.



Rest in peace.



Brian Schwartz AM, Chairman of Scentre Group and Peter Allen, CEO, Scentre Group