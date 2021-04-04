Log in
SCENTRE GROUP

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scentre : A message from our Chairman and CEO

04/04/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Carla Zampatti AC and extend our condolences to her family.

Carla was a dear friend of our company and the Westfield brand, a former Board member of Westfield Holdings, an icon of Australian business and a much-loved retail partner.

Carla has left a truly remarkable legacy in many parts of Australian life and culture.

Rest in peace.

Brian Schwartz AM, Chairman of Scentre Group and Peter Allen, CEO, Scentre Group

