Scentre : A message from our Chairman and CEO

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Carla Zampatti AC and extend our condolences to her family.
Carla was a dear friend of our company and the Westfield brand, a former Board member of Westfield Holdings, an icon of Australian business and a much-loved retail partner.
Carla has left a truly remarkable legacy in many parts of Australian life and culture.
Rest in peace.
Brian Schwartz AM, Chairman of Scentre Group and Peter Allen, CEO, Scentre Group
