SCG Ceramics Public : Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website

No. COTTO 016/2022 9 August 2022 To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website

SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited ("The Company") (or "COTTO") hereby announces that COTTO had posted the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation for analyst and investor meeting, scheduled for analysts and investors on August 9, 2022, on the Company's website.

(https://scgceramics.com/download/cotto-opportunity-day-q2-2022/)

COTTO has also posted the previous Analyst Conference Presentations and Roadshow Presentations on the Company's website at https://scgceramics.com/en/information-for-investors/presentation/

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-Signed-

(Mr. Numpol Malichai)

Managing Director

SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited