    COTTO   TH8646010000

SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(COTTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
2.020 THB    0.00%
12:26aSCG CERAMICS PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
07/26SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Analyst Conference Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
07/26SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Unreviewed)
PU
SCG Ceramics Public : Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website

08/09/2022 | 12:26am EDT
No.

COTTO 016/2022

9 August 2022

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website

SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited ("The Company") (or "COTTO") hereby announces that COTTO had posted the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation for analyst and investor meeting, scheduled for analysts and investors on August 9, 2022, on the Company's website.

(https://scgceramics.com/download/cotto-opportunity-day-q2-2022/)

COTTO has also posted the previous Analyst Conference Presentations and Roadshow Presentations on the Company's website at https://scgceramics.com/en/information-for-investors/presentation/

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-Signed-

(Mr. Numpol Malichai)

Managing Director

SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

SCG Ceramics pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
