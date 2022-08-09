SCG Ceramics Public : Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website

|
No.
COTTO 016/2022
9 August 2022
To
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Disclosure of the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation on the Company's Website
SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited ("The Company") (or "COTTO") hereby announces that COTTO had posted the Opportunity Day Q2/2022 Presentation for analyst and investor meeting, scheduled for analysts and investors on August 9, 2022, on the Company's website.
(https://scgceramics.com/download/cotto-opportunity-day-q2-2022/)
COTTO has also posted the previous Analyst Conference Presentations and Roadshow Presentations on the Company's website at https://scgceramics.com/en/information-for-investors/presentation/
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
-Signed-
(Mr. Numpol Malichai)
Managing Director
SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited
