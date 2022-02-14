Log in
    COTTO   TH8646010000

SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(COTTO)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsOfficial Publications

SCG Ceramics Public : Financial Performance Yearly 2021 (F45) (Audited)

02/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
14 Feb 2022 18:32:08
Financial Performance Yearly 2021 (F45) (Audited)
COTTO
COTTO
                      Financial Statement (F45)
                 SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Audited
           Ending                  31 December
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)                583,604      420,190
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      0.10         0.07
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mrs. Voranun Sodanin )
                                    Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCG Ceramics pcl published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
10:13aSCG CERAMICS PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly 2021 (F45) (Audited)
PU
09:53aSCG CERAMICS PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2021 (Audite..
PU
01/25SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
01/25SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, Payable on April 22, 2022
CI
2021SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Scg Ceramics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2021Scg Ceramics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2021SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited Proposes the Dividend for 2020, Payable on April 22..
CI
2021Scg Ceramics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2020Scg Ceramics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 249 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 632 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 595 M 416 M 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,30 THB
Average target price 2,48 THB
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surasak Kraiwitchaicharoen Director
Numpol Malichai Co-MD, Executive Director & CMO
Voranun Sodanin Chief Financial Officer
Nithi Patarachoke Chairman
Juntana Limranangkura Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG CERAMICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.17%420
CRH PLC-2.90%39 556
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED16.17%35 281
HOLCIM LTD10.56%33 985
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-3.52%28 045
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-9.91%24 816