SCG Packaging Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

Headline: Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI Security Symbol: ADVA13C2206A, AP13C2206A, CBG13C2206B, GLOB13C2206A, HANA13C2206A, JMAR13C2206A, OR13C2206A, RS13C2206A, SCGP13C2206A, SING13C2206B, THAN13C2206A

Announcement Details Right exercise of DW Subject Notification the Final Exercise of securities Date announced 23-May-2022 Exercise date 13-Jun-2022 Book-closing date of DW 13-Jun-2022 Last trading date 08-Jun-2022 Date of post "SP" sign From 09-Jun-2022 to 13-Jun-2022 Name of securities Exercise price (baht per share) Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : underlying securities) ADVA13C2206A 29.47244 : 1.00 274.071 AP13C2206A 4.29369 : 1.00 12.213 CBG13C2206B 7.92581 : 1.00 128.796 GLOB13C2206A 3.02966 : 1.00 22.533 HANA13C2206A 9.29714 : 1.00 90.277 JMAR13C2206A 9.82994 : 1.00 68.808 OR13C2206A 2.48188 : 1.00 31.272 RS13C2206A 3.43041 : 1.00 23.523 SCGP13C2206A 6.45661 : 1.00 81.453 SING13C2206B 7.92393 : 1.00 57.943 THAN13C2206A 0.67283 : 1.00 5.383 Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :