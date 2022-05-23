Log in
    SCGP   TH0098010Y05

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-19
55.00 THB   +2.33%
01:56aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI
PU
05/22SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
05/20SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 16 DWs issued by KS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCG Packaging Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
Headline:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

Security Symbol:

ADVA13C2206A, AP13C2206A, CBG13C2206B, GLOB13C2206A, HANA13C2206A,

JMAR13C2206A, OR13C2206A, RS13C2206A, SCGP13C2206A, SING13C2206B,

THAN13C2206A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

23-May-2022

Exercise date

13-Jun-2022

Book-closing date of DW

13-Jun-2022

Last trading date

08-Jun-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 09-Jun-2022 to 13-Jun-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

ADVA13C2206A

29.47244

: 1.00

274.071

AP13C2206A

4.29369

: 1.00

12.213

CBG13C2206B

7.92581

: 1.00

128.796

GLOB13C2206A

3.02966

: 1.00

22.533

HANA13C2206A

9.29714

: 1.00

90.277

JMAR13C2206A

9.82994

: 1.00

68.808

OR13C2206A

2.48188

: 1.00

31.272

RS13C2206A

3.43041

: 1.00

23.523

SCGP13C2206A

6.45661

: 1.00

81.453

SING13C2206B

7.92393

: 1.00

57.943

THAN13C2206A

0.67283

: 1.00

5.383

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  3. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCG Packaging pcl published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 144 B 4 171 M 4 171 M
Net income 2022 8 863 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2022 43 130 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 236 B 6 860 M 6 860 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 121
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,00 THB
Average target price 66,31 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wichan Jitpukdee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danaidej Ketsuwan Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Chumpol NaLamlieng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.58%6 860
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.56%18 156
STORA ENSO OYJ10.25%14 889
SUZANO S.A.-14.57%14 233
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA9.95%12 467
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)18.47%8 402