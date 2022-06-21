Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. SCG Packaging Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCGP   TH0098010Y05

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
52.25 THB   +0.97%
02:24aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/16SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
06/14SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCG Packaging Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCG Packaging pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:24aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/16SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
06/14SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/14SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants ..
PU
06/12SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
06/09SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 36 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
06/08SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative warrants ..
PU
06/07SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 16 Derivative warrants issued by KS
PU
06/06SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 67 Derivative warrants issued by BLS
PU
06/02SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 36 Derivative warrants ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 143 B 4 053 M 4 053 M
Net income 2022 8 891 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2022 43 257 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 224 B 6 347 M 6 347 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 6 121
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,25 THB
Average target price 65,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wichan Jitpukdee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danaidej Ketsuwan Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Chumpol NaLamlieng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.55%6 347
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-8.97%16 998
SUZANO S.A.-18.33%12 891
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.24%12 677
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.08%10 724
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)1.01%6 998