  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. SCG Packaging Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCGP   TH0098010Y05

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
54.00 THB    0.00%
07:14aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/12SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/07SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
SCG Packaging Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCG Packaging pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 143 B 3 965 M 3 965 M
Net income 2022 8 824 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2022 43 341 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 232 B 6 413 M 6 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 121
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,00 THB
Average target price 65,78 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wichan Jitpukdee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danaidej Ketsuwan Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Chumpol NaLamlieng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-22.02%6 413
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.26%15 440
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.48%12 210
SUZANO S.A.-23.04%11 605
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-6.81%10 009
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-4.99%6 397