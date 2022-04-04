Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. SCG Packaging Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCGP   TH0098010Y05

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCGP)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-31
60.25 THB   -0.41%
07:07aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCGP01P2208A
PU
07:07aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCGP01P2204A
PU
07:07aSCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCGP01C2208A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCG Packaging Public : Right adjustment of SCGP01P2208A

04/04/2022 | 07:07am EDT
Date/Time
04 Apr 2022 17:49:37
Headline
Right adjustment of SCGP01P2208A
Symbol
SCGP01P2208A
Source
BLS
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SCGP01P2208A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE PUT WARRANTS ON SCG 
PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY BUALUANG SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED LAST TRADING IN AUGUST 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 44.25
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 43.955
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 4.31158 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 4.28284 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.23349
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 05-Apr-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Bannarong Pichyakorn
Information
Position                                 : Senior Managing Director of Sales & 
Trading Business

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCG Packaging pcl published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:06:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 4 224 M 4 224 M
Net income 2022 9 884 M 296 M 296 M
Net Debt 2022 36 531 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 259 B 7 734 M 7 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 6 121
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 60,25 THB
Average target price 68,10 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wichan Jitpukdee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kunchet Tharachan Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Chumpol NaLamlieng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.00%7 734
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-10.34%17 660
STORA ENSO OYJ12.45%15 886
SUZANO S.A.-9.82%15 561
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.93%13 740
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)24.91%9 453