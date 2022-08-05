Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. SCG Packaging Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCGP   TH0098010Y05

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-03
54.75 THB   +5.80%
08/04SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
08/03SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 30 Derivative warrants issued by ASPS
PU
08/01SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SCGP01C2212X to be traded on August 2, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCG Packaging Public : Right adjustment of SCGP41C2210A

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Right adjustment of SCGP41C2210A

Security Symbol:

SCGP41C2210A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

SCGP41C2210A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY JPMORGAN SECURITIES

(THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN OCTOBER 2022 # A

Before Exercise Price (THB/share)

69.50

After Exercise Price (THB/share)

69.187

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

8.50 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

8.46167 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

0.11818

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to formula

which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative

Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons

for adjustment of this event are as follows:

- dividend payment

Effective Date

08-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Tosapol Kerdphol)

Assistant Director of Listed Structured

Products

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCG Packaging pcl published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08/04SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
08/03SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 30 Derivative warrants issued by ASPS
PU
08/01SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SCGP01C2212X to be traded on August 2, 2022
PU
07/27SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 30 Derivative warrants ..
PU
07/26SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Unreviewed..
PU
07/26SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Analyst Conference Presentation Q2/2022 on the Co..
PU
07/26SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Restructure of main Operating Business Lines, Rotation and Appointm..
PU
07/26SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Interim dividend payment
PU
07/26SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Right of Shareholders to propose Agenda and Nominees to be elected ..
PU
07/26SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC : Unreviewed Quarter 2/2022 and Consolidated F/S (F45)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 146 B 4 074 M 4 074 M
Net income 2022 8 169 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 45 033 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 235 B 6 552 M 6 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 121
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,75 THB
Average target price 63,87 THB
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wichan Jitpukdee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danaidej Ketsuwan Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Suchada Assawaharutai Head-Compliance
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.94%6 552
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-4.87%17 366
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.79%12 410
SUZANO S.A.-21.51%11 815
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-8.58%10 208
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-4.90%6 640