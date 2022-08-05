SCG Packaging Public : Right adjustment of SCGP41C2210A

Headline: Right adjustment of SCGP41C2210A Security Symbol: SCGP41C2210A Announcement Details Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject Adjustment Symbol SCGP41C2210A The Full name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN OCTOBER 2022 # A Before Exercise Price (THB/share) 69.50 After Exercise Price (THB/share) 69.187 Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 8.50 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 8.46167 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate) 0.11818 The reason for adjustment To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event are as follows: - dividend payment Effective Date 08-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Tosapol Kerdphol)

Assistant Director of Listed Structured

Products

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

