Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. SCG Packaging Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCGP   TH0098010Y05

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCGP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thailand's SCG Packaging plans $353 mln Vietnam expansion

09/20/2021 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's SCG Packaging Pcl (SCGP) on Monday announced an 11.8 billion baht ($353.93 million) expansion in its packaging paper business in Vietnam, anticipating growth in demand.

A new facility will be built in Vinh Phuc province in northern Vietnam, to begin operations in early 2024 and produce 870,000 tonnes of packaging paper per year, up from 500,000, SCGP said in a statement.

It will be run by Vina Kraft Paper, a joint venture between SCG Packaging and Japan's Rengo Company, of which SCGP holds 70%.

"Vietnam has strong domestic consumption and is an important export base in the region, a big draw for multinational companies to invest their operations there," chief executive Wichan Jitpukdee said.

Wichan anticipated Vietnamese demand growth of 6% to 7% annually until 2025.

SCGP, a unit of Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, said it would use cash and debt to finance the expansion.

The facility is the latest move by a Thai firm to expand in Southeast Asia, with Vietnam, a fast-growing country of 98 million people, among the most desirable.

Lender Bank of Ayudhya Pcl last month said it would acquire a consumer finance company, SHB Finance https://www.reuters.com/article/bank-of-ayudhya-vietnam-idCNL1N2PW0RZ in Vietnam for $155 million.

The pandemic has hit Thailand's badly. In August, the government cut https://www.reuters.com/article/thailand-economy-gdp-idUSL4N2PL05N its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.7 to 1.2% from 1.5 to 2.5%, the third time it has done so.

The Thai economy slumped 6.1% last year.

Vietnam's outlook was brighter https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-minister-sees-2021-gdp-growth-35-40-media-2021-09-15 with the government expecting up to 4% growth (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AYUDHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -3.15% 30.75 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
RENGO CO., LTD. -1.17% 931 End-of-day quote.7.75%
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.39% 64.75 End-of-day quote.56.02%
THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.48% 416 End-of-day quote.10.05%
All news about SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:13aThailand's SCG Packaging plans $353 mln Vietnam expansion
RE
08/10Scg Packaging Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Ye..
CI
08/10SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the First ..
CI
07/27SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on Augu..
CI
07/06SCG Packaging Public Company Limited completed the acquisition of 85% stake i..
CI
06/30SCG Packaging Public Company Limited signed a share purchase agreement to acq..
CI
06/21SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : SCGP) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
05/28SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Change..
CI
05/28SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Appoints Sompob Witworrasakul as Chief R..
CI
04/27SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Announces Change of Members of Sub-Commi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 122 B 3 670 M 3 670 M
Net income 2021 9 344 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 26 816 M 804 M 804 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 278 B 8 345 M 8 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 121
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SCG Packaging Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 64,75 THB
Average target price 68,82 THB
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wichan Jitpukdee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kunchet Tharachan Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Chumpol NaLamlieng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED56.02%8 345
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.86%20 002
STORA ENSO OYJ-2.33%14 222
SUZANO S.A.-10.13%13 372
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-4.33%11 080
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)2.90%7 614