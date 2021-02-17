Log in
Schaeffler    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/17/2021 | 06:01am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2021 / 12:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

17.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1168638  17.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168638&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
