Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaeffler    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/17 01:00:52 pm
6.505 EUR   -2.47%
12:48pSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets
EQ
05:55aSCHAEFFLER : Downgraded to Sell by NorldLB
MD
11/11SCHAEFFLER : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:48pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets

17-Nov-2020 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets


HERZOGENAURACH | 17 November 2020 | Schaeffler AG's (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) Board of Managing Directors today agreed the following Mid-term Targets up to 2025. The Mid-term Targets are based on a Financial Framework which provides targets for the Schaeffler Group as well as for its three Divisions.


The Mid-term Targets for the three Divisions are as follows:
 

  Automotive Technologies Automotive Aftermarket Industrial
FX-adjusted
sales growth		 200-500 basis points above Light Vehicle Production growth

above
global GDP growth

 
above
worldwide Industrial Production growth
EBIT margin before special items 4 - 6% 13 - 15% 12 - 14%
 

The targets for the FX-adjusted sales growth apply on average for the period 2021-2025. The lower end of the respective target ranges for the EBIT margin before special items should be reached in 2023 at the latest. The values regularly published by IHS Markit form the basis for the growth of the Light Vehicle Production. The growth of the global GDP and the growth of the worldwide Industrial Production is determined using data from Oxford Economics.

For the Schaeffler Group the following Mid-term Targets apply until 2025:

  Schaeffler Group  
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 12 - 15% ROCE defined as reported EBIT divided
by average capital employed
Free Cash Flow Conversion 0.3 - 0.5 Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as Free Cash Flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities divided by EBIT reported
 

The lower end of the respective target ranges should be reached in 2023 at the latest.

Furthermore, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has set the following parameters for its capital structure and its dividend policy. The debt leverage of the Schaeffler Group defined as net debt divided by EBITDA before special items shall be 1.2x to 1.7x in the years 2021-2025. The dividend policy remains unchanged. As before, the aim is to distribute 30% - 50% of net income before special items after taxes to the shareholders.

"EBIT", "EBIT margin (before special items)", "EBITDA (before special items), "free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities", "average capital employed" and "net income before special items" have the meaning ascribed to them in the annual report 2019 on pages 14f and 30, which may be retrieved under www.schaeffler.com.

___________________________________________________________________________

Contact:

Renata Casaro,
Head of Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-4440,
E-Mail: ir@schaeffler.com
 		 Dr. Axel Lüdeke,
Vice President Business and Financial Communications & PR,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-5000,
E-Mail: presse@schaeffler.com

17-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1148877

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1148877  17-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SCHAEFFLER
12:48pSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets
EQ
05:55aSCHAEFFLER : Downgraded to Sell by NorldLB
MD
11/11SCHAEFFLER : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
11/11SCHAEFFLER : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/11SCHAEFFLER : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/11SCHAEFFLER : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
11/10SCHAEFFLER : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/10SCHAEFFLER : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
11/10SCHAEFFLER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
11/10SCHAEFFLER : reports strong 3rd quarter 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 449 M 14 779 M 14 779 M
Net income 2020 -302 M -358 M -358 M
Net Debt 2020 2 354 M 2 795 M 2 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
Yield 2020 5,45%
Capitalization 4 442 M 5 260 M 5 274 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,77 €
Last Close Price 6,67 €
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Klaus Patzak Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER-30.72%5 260
DENSO CORPORATION6.60%39 028
APTIV PLC20.53%30 910
CONTINENTAL AG-4.13%26 170
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.27%20 674
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.74%19 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group