EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/
16.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1807823 16.02.2024 CET/CEST