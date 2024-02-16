EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.02.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/en/investor-relations/events-publications/earnings-releases/

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
