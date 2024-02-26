HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - The automotive supplier Schaeffler is planning a new plant in the USA. In Dover (Ohio), the company intends to manufacture components and systems for electric vehicles in the future. Schaeffler announced on Monday in Herzogenaurach that more than 230 million US dollars would be invested there and in the expansion of the plant in nearby Wooster by 2032.

Construction of the new Dover site will begin in the middle of this year and should be completed in the fall of 2025. By 2032, 650 developers will be working there. The project is being supported by the state of Ohio and the state-owned company JobsOhio, Schaeffler announced. The new location is logistically convenient, offers a good infrastructure and is in close proximity to customers, suppliers and the Schaeffler site in Wooster, which specializes in the production of transmission systems and serves as an innovation center for electric mobility. Among other things, electric axles will be manufactured in Dover.

Schaeffler also has production sites in the US states of South Carolina, Missouri and Connecticut. The USA is considered a strategic growth market for the company./rol/DP/he