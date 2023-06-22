Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2023 / 12:59 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Stefan
Last name(s):Spindler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The volume should be 54,000.00 EUR instead of 54.0000 EUR

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.00 EUR54000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
6.0000 EUR54000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet:www.schaeffler.com

 
83979  22.06.2023 CET/CEST

