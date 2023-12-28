Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2023 / 18:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens Willem
Last name(s): Schüler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.45 EUR 10480.35 EUR
5.45 EUR 6441.90 EUR
5.45 EUR 37577.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.4500 EUR 54500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
88377  28.12.2023 CET/CEST

