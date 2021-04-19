Log in
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary key figures for the first quarter 2021 better than expected

04/19/2021 | 07:03am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results 
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary key figures for the first quarter 2021 better than expected 
19-Apr-2021 / 13:01 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para 1 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market 
Abuse Regulation - MAR) 
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary key figures for the first quarter 2021 better than expected 
HERZOGENAURACH |April 19, 2021 | Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) released preliminary key figures for the 
first quarter 2021 today as they come in well above the prior year and our own previous expectations for the first 
quarter. With 3,560 million EUR revenues of Schaeffler Group in the first quarter were 11.2% above prior year at 
constant currency (prior year (adjusted): 3,281 million EUR) showing a clear recovery. The EBIT margin (before special 
items) reached 11.3% in the first quarter (prior year (adjusted): 6.5%). Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows 
for M&A activities in the first quarter amounted to 130 million EUR (prior year (adjusted): 137 million EUR). The main 
reasons are the better-than-expected revenue momentum in the first quarter, especially in China, as well as a favorable 
product mix. The development of earnings also shows that the measures to adapt costs introduced last year continue to 
prove effective. 
The three divisions contributed on the basis of preliminary figures as follows: 
    Divisions     Automotive Technologies Automotive Aftermarket     Industrial 
                   Q1 2021   Q1 2020^3)   Q1 2021   Q1 2020^3)   Q1 2021 Q1 2020^3) 
Revenue growth^1)   15.8%      -12.1%       4.0%       1.6%       3.9%     -7.7% 
EBIT-margin^2)      10.8%       2.3%       12.9%       17.2%      11.9%    10.7%

^1) at constant currency; ^2) before special items; ^3) adjusted comparative figures for the prior year

The positive development of the Automotive Technologies division's business that began in the fourth quarter 2020 continued in all four regions in the first quarter 2021.

The macro-economic environment is challenging and continues to be characterized by significant uncertainties, including for example the supply markets. The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG will closely monitor further market developments and will decide in due time if and to what extent an adjustment of the guidance published on March 4, 2021 is appropriate.

The final results for the first quarter 2021 will be published as planned by Schaeffler AG on May 12, 2021.

"Revenue growth (at constant currency)", "EBIT margin (before special items)" und "free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities" have the meaning ascribed to them in the annual report 2020 on pages 17 and 35ff, which may be retrieved under www.schaeffler.com. The adjusted comparative figures for the relevant quarter of the prior year may be retrieved under www.schaeffler.com.

Contact 

Renata Casaro                 Dr. Axel Lüdeke 
Head of Investor Relations    Vice President Business and Financial Communications & PR 
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach 
Tel.: +49 9132 82-4440        Tel.: +49 9132 82-5000 
Email: ir@schaeffler.com      Email: presse@schaeffler.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Schaeffler AG 
              Industriestr. 1-3 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Phone:        09132 - 82 0 
E-mail:       ir@schaeffler.com 
Internet:     www.schaeffler.com 
ISIN:         DE000SHA0159 
WKN:          SHA015 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1186171 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186171 19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 07:02 ET (11:02 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 14 036 M 16 877 M 16 877 M
Net income 2021 592 M 712 M 712 M
Net Debt 2021 2 284 M 2 746 M 2 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,98x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 5 475 M 6 558 M 6 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,87 €
Last Close Price 8,22 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Patzak Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG20.26%6 558
DENSO CORPORATION17.15%51 165
APTIV PLC8.26%38 149
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.32.50%28 785
CONTINENTAL AG-3.03%28 170
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD19.77%25 313
