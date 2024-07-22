REGENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The drive specialist Vitesco is lowering its forecast for the current year. The Schaeffler subsidiary announced on Monday evening in Regensburg that the recovery in the automotive industry is only progressing slowly, especially for e-cars. Due to the lower call-off figures from car manufacturers, Vitesco expects a more significant decline in sales than before and now expects 8.1 billion euros. The company had previously forecast 8.3 to 8.8 billion euros, compared to 9.2 billion euros in the previous year. The margin based on adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is now expected to rise from 3.7 percent to around 4.0 percent. Vitesco had previously forecast 4.5 to 5.0 percent. The new forecasts are below analysts' estimates.

According to preliminary calculations, turnover fell from 2.4 billion to just over 2 billion euros in the second quarter, as the drive specialist also announced. Sales of electrification components, which are important for the company, are likely to have fallen from 354 million to 316 million euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to around 82 million euros, compared to 67 million euros in the previous year. This corresponds to a margin of 4.0 percent, compared to 2.9 percent in the previous year.

Investors were disappointed. In an initial reaction, the Vitesco share lost a good three percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price on the Xetra main market./nas/he