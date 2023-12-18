MOSCOW (Reuters) - German auto supplier Schaeffler has sold its Russian business to a company called PromAvtoConsult, Russian company filings showed, the latest Western company to exit the country since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Schaeffler signed a contract in December 2022 to sell its Russian operations to PromAvtoConsult for 10 million euros ($10.92 million), according to its annual report, published in March. The deal received President Vladimir Putin's approval last month.

It was contractually agreed that the shares would first be transferred to a company controlled by a member of the supervisory board, the March report said.

The assets' ownership changed hands on Dec. 15, the documents showed. The owner of PromAvtoConsult was listed as Alexander Gorlov.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Bernadette Baum)