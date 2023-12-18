Schaeffler signed a contract in December 2022 to sell its Russian operations to PromAvtoConsult for 10 million euros ($10.92 million), according to its annual report, published in March. The deal received President Vladimir Putin's approval last month.
It was contractually agreed that the shares would first be transferred to a company controlled by a member of the supervisory board, the March report said.
The assets' ownership changed hands on Dec. 15, the documents showed. The owner of PromAvtoConsult was listed as Alexander Gorlov.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
