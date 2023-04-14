Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:38:33 2023-04-14 am EDT
7.225 EUR   +0.35%
06:20aJefferies Raises Target for Continental AG to 73 Euros - 'Hold'
DP
05:47aSCHAEFFLER : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04/13SCHAEFFLER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jefferies Raises Target for Continental AG to 73 Euros - 'Hold'

04/14/2023 | 06:20am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies raised its price target for Continental from 70 to 73 euros and left its rating at "Hold." The European auto supplier's business environment was favorable for its first-quarter sales performance, thanks in part to lower currency charges, analyst Himanshu Agarwal wrote in a research note issued Friday. However, limited compensation for higher prices likely weighed on earnings./edh/nas

Original study publication date: 04/13/2023 / 19:07 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 04/13/2023 / 19:15 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
06:20aJefferies Raises Target for Continental AG to 73 Euros - 'Hold'
DP
05:47aSCHAEFFLER : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04/13SCHAEFFLER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
04/06Warburg Research upgrades Schaeffler to 'Buy' - Target 9.50 euros
DP
04/06SCHAEFFLER : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
04/04SCHAEFFLER : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/03SCHAEFFLER : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04/03Dd : Schaeffler AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 333,000,001 common shares of Schaeffle..
EQ
03/30Schaeffler Group closes 2022 with solid earnings
AQ
03/30Change on Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
Financials
Sales 2023 16 657 M 18 409 M 18 409 M
Net income 2023 676 M 747 M 747 M
Net Debt 2023 2 298 M 2 540 M 2 540 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,07x
Yield 2023 6,35%
Capitalization 4 795 M 5 300 M 5 300 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,20 €
Average target price 7,14 €
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG13.12%5 300
DENSO CORPORATION13.23%41 854
APTIV PLC13.86%28 731
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD15.46%16 187
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.06%15 459
CONTINENTAL AG18.22%14 629
