Jefferies Raises Target for Continental AG to 73 Euros - 'Hold'

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies raised its price target for Continental from 70 to 73 euros and left its rating at "Hold." The European auto supplier's business environment was favorable for its first-quarter sales performance, thanks in part to lower currency charges, analyst Himanshu Agarwal wrote in a research note issued Friday. However, limited compensation for higher prices likely weighed on earnings./edh/nas

Original study publication date: 04/13/2023 / 19:07 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 04/13/2023 / 19:15 / ET

