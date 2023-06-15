Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23:01 2023-06-15 am EDT
6.068 EUR   -1.09%
04:02aOver A Million Bearings : Schaeffler Wind Power Standard ensures maximum reliability in wind turbines
PU
06/05SCHAEFFLER : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/26Schaeffler Ag : Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG appoints Sascha Zaps as new CEO Industrial
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Over a million bearings: Schaeffler Wind Power Standard ensures maximum reliability in wind turbines

06/15/2023 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023-06-15 | Schweinfurt

  • Over a million wind turbine bearings have already been manufactured and delivered in accordance with the Wind Power Standard
  • Highest quality standards for products and processes
  • Wind Power Standard has been taking rising demands on the reliability of wind turbines and associated components into account for more than ten years

Against the backdrop of ambitious climate goals and an ever-increasing awareness of sustainability issues in society, renewable energy generation - including wind power as a central component - is of growing importance. As market leader and strategic development partner, the global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has been supplying reliable bearing solutions for onshore and offshore wind turbines for around 40 years. Rolling bearings from Schaeffler can be found in every second to third wind turbine worldwide.

Schaeffler introduced a Wind Power Standard for wind turbine bearings more than ten years ago, which takes into account the high demands on the reliability of turbines and associated components. This standard for products and processes ensures that wind turbine bearings are subject to the highest quality standards, as also implemented, for example, in the automotive industry, and in the aviation and aerospace sectors. The start of the year marked the manufacture and delivery of the millionth bearing by Schaeffler in accordance with the Wind Power Standard.

Rolling bearings play a key role in wind turbines
The progression to multi-megawatt turbines is resulting in higher loads and torques, which place the components under even greater strain, while the costs associated with downtime and maintenance work in the event of a failure are becoming increasingly higher, particularly where offshore systems are involved.

"Our customers require reliable components that allow the increasing power density in wind turbines to be used to its full potential. With the Wind Power Standard, we have been ensuring the highest level of quality for more than ten years - and with more than a million bearings to date," says Bernd Endres, Head of the Wind Power business unit at Schaeffler.

Processes specific to wind power applications for the entire supply chain
In order to ensure these high standards, Schaeffler relies on coordinated and transparent processes, a defined change management system, strict quality control, and extensive documentation along the entire process chain, which is achieved in close cooperation with customers and suppliers. Targeted supplier development activities ensure that the highest quality standard is achieved from the outset.

Long-standing experience and comprehensive system expertise
Compliance with the strict quality standards that apply on a global scale to all development and design teams, and to all production facilities that design and manufacture bearings for wind turbines, is monitored by means of internal audits. In addition to the long-standing experience and comprehensive system expertise of the specialists at Schaeffler, the use of state-of-the-art calculation and simulation programs in particular ensures that wind turbine bearings are designed to optimum effect. The calculations are supplemented and validated on powerful test rigs. Schaeffler offers extensive testing options, particularly for rotor bearings, in the form of the "Astraios" large-size bearing test rig.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 08:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
04:02aOver A Million Bearings : Schaeffler Wind Power Standard ensures maximum reliability in wi..
PU
06/05SCHAEFFLER : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/26Schaeffler Ag : Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG appoints Sascha Zaps as new CEO Industr..
EQ
05/26SCHAEFFLER : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05/17SCHAEFFLER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/15Dd : Schaeffler AG: Claus Bauer, Acquisition - Transaction was executed via joint deposit ..
EQ
05/12Schaeffler : 2023-05-12 J.P. Morgan – Credit Conference, C. Bauer, virtual
PU
05/10SCHAEFFLER : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/10SCHAEFFLER : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/09SCHAEFFLER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 633 M 18 048 M 18 048 M
Net income 2023 679 M 736 M 736 M
Net Debt 2023 2 897 M 3 144 M 3 144 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,91x
Yield 2023 7,77%
Capitalization 4 086 M 4 433 M 4 433 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,14 €
Average target price 6,84 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-3.61%4 433
DENSO CORPORATION46.68%51 523
APTIV PLC8.46%27 324
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.43%16 146
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.97%15 963
CONTINENTAL AG28.44%15 604
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer