PRESS RELEASE : Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler Group -2

The Schaeffler Group's revenue is now expected to grow by more than 7 percent at constant currency in 2021, following growth of more than 11 percent expected in the outlook issued on July 26, 2021. This decrease is due to a significant decline in the market volume of global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The October 2021 base scenario by IHS Markit currently reflects expected full-year growth of 0.3 percent in 2021. The guidance for Automotive Technologies outperformance remains unchanged at 2 to 5 percentage points. Market estimates for the Automotive Aftermarket division are largely unchanged. The revenue guidance for the Industrial division was raised from 9 to 11 percent in revenue growth to 11 to 13 percent.

Division Autom. Technologies Autom. Aftermarket Industrial (full-year guidance) Revenue growth^1) positive growth; 11 to 13% 2 to 5%-age points above > 10 (previously 9 to 11%) LVP^3) growth EBIT margin^2) > 6% > 12.5% > 10.5% ^1) at constant currency; ^2) before special items; ^3) LVP: global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Focus on sustainability The Schaeffler Group announced its sustainability targets on October 26, 2021. The group will be operating as a climate-neutral company from 2040. This objective covers the entire supply chain and is underpinned by ambitious mid-term sustainability targets. The company's own production facilities will already be climate neutral from 2030. Using steel from climate-neutral production is particularly important to this process. The long-term partnership with Swedish start up H2greensteel announced in a separate communication on November 9, 2021, represents one step taken toward making Schaeffler's supply chain climate neutral by 2040.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, stated: "After a strong first half of the year, the Schaeffler Group was unable to avoid the sharp decline in growth in global automobile production in the third quarter. The Automotive Technologies division nevertheless achieved a solid outperformance for the first nine months of 2021 and grew faster than the market. The strong operating profit of the Industrial division and the positive contribution of the Automotive Aftermarket division are particularly encouraging. The results for the third quarter show how essential it is for us to be both an automotive and an industrial supplier."

