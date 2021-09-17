Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

09/17/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability 2021-09-17 / 15:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

- Establishment of Szombathely II plant in Hungary highlights Schaeffler Group's ambitions for growth in electro-mobility

- 15,000 sqm production facility for electrified powertrain components and systems meets highest standards of sustainability

- New plant demonstrates Schaeffler's advanced capabilities in sustainability and e-mobility Herzogenaurach/Szombathely | September 17, 2021 | Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has opened a new production facility at its Szombathely location in the west of Hungary and creates 150 new jobs in e-mobility. The facility is Schaeffler's first production plant fully dedicated to electro-mobility and gives the group a new center of excellence for the production of components and systems for electrified powertrains. The facility's operational footprint has been gold-certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and represents a major step forward towards achieving Schaeffler's goal of making its production activities worldwide carbon-neutral by 2030.

"Our new facility in Szombathely is a milestone in the transformation of our company and embodies our strategic priorities of innovation, agility and efficiency," said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. "The goal is sustainable mobility, and we are determined to make real progress in that direction as a key technology partner for our customers by leveraging our global network of production facilities. The new plant also highlights our ambitions to continue our strong growth in e-mobility." "Factory for tomorrow" today Szombathely II provides around 15,000 square meters of space for the production of innovative powertrain components and solutions, such as electric motors and hybrid drives. Designed as a "factory for tomorrow," it features a high degree of automation, modular production buildings, and end-to-end digitalization. Automated production lines and extensive use of industrial robots guarantee the clean, dust-free environment required by sensitive production processes used for assemblies such as stators and rotors and the integration of magnets for synchronous and asynchronous motors. Schaeffler will increase the facility's round-the-clock output capacity to 800,000 products a year by 2023, and has further plans to expand its annual output of finished products for premium partners in the auto industry to 1.8 million between 2026 and 2029. "Schaeffler has conquered its place in the e-mobility market with products that offer the combined benefits of superior technology, cost-effectiveness and sustainability," said Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility division of Schaeffler AG. "The Schaeffler Group expects to be generating new orders of between 2 and 3 billion euros annually from its e-mobility business from 2022 on. Szombathely will make a major contribution towards this growth as a center of excellence operating in close alignment with our main electro-mobility plant in Bühl, Germany."

Facility sets new standards in sustainability Construction work on Szombathely II, the Schaeffler Group's second plant in western Hungary, started in 2020. The new facility is located about three kilometers from the first one, which opened back in 1996. The new plant's electricity is supplied by photovoltaic arrays in combination with rooftop solar panels, which together will save up to 4,000 metric tons of CO[2] annually. To help conserve natural resources, the plant re-uses treated wastewater and incorporates a rainwater collection basin. It is also extremely energy efficient, featuring heat pumps, a smart heating and cooling system, and a smart LED lighting system. Schaeffler's total sustainability concept also includes on-site outdoor nature zones and an organic pond for enhanced local biodiversity.

Schaeffler Group - We pioneer motion As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for CO?-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.6 billion in 2020. With around 83,900 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,900 patent applications in 2020, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Contact 

Dr. Axel Lüdeke                                             Renata Casaro 
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs Schaeffler AG Head of Investor Relations 
Herzogenaurach, Germany                                     Schaeffler AG, 
                                                            Herzogenaurach, Germany 
phone: +49 9132 82 8901                                     phone: +49 9132 82 4440 
email: axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com                          email: ir@schaeffler.com 
Daniel Pokorny                                              Johann Eisenmann 
Head of Communications Technology,                          Senior Manager Investor Relations 
Innovation & Digitalization                                 Schaeffler AG 
Schaeffler AG                                               Herzogenaurach, Germany 
Herzogenaurach, Germany 
phone: +49 9132 82 88708                                    phone: +49 9132 82 4440 
email: daniel.pokorny@schaeffler.com                        email: ir@schaeffler.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Schaeffler AG 
              Industriestr. 1-3 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Phone:        09132 - 82 0 
E-mail:       ir@schaeffler.com 
Internet:     www.schaeffler.com 
ISIN:         DE000SHA0159 
WKN:          SHA015 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1234223 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234223 2021-09-17

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)

All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
09:52aSCHAEFFLER : opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of su..
PU
09:47aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest s..
EQ
09:47aPRESS RELEASE : Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to th..
DJ
02:45aSCHAEFFLER : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/16VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
DJ
09/16Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
RE
09/07INTEL : MobilEye, Schaeffler Team Up to Industrialize Self-Driving Vehicles
MT
09/07SCHAEFFLER : press conference IAA Mobility 2021
PU
09/06SCHAEFFLER : Partners with Intel's Mobileye to Develop Self-Driving Vehicle Plat..
MT
09/06SCHAEFFLER : shows sustainable mobility
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 026 M 16 515 M 16 515 M
Net income 2021 721 M 849 M 849 M
Net Debt 2021 2 109 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 6,69%
Capitalization 4 376 M 5 148 M 5 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,57 €
Average target price 8,32 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-3.88%5 148
DENSO CORPORATION27.94%55 215
APTIV PLC14.50%40 354
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.12.21%23 163
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.34%22 922
CONTINENTAL AG-21.74%22 328