PRESS RELEASE : Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability 2021-09-17 / 15:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

- Establishment of Szombathely II plant in Hungary highlights Schaeffler Group's ambitions for growth in electro-mobility

- 15,000 sqm production facility for electrified powertrain components and systems meets highest standards of sustainability

- New plant demonstrates Schaeffler's advanced capabilities in sustainability and e-mobility Herzogenaurach/Szombathely | September 17, 2021 | Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has opened a new production facility at its Szombathely location in the west of Hungary and creates 150 new jobs in e-mobility. The facility is Schaeffler's first production plant fully dedicated to electro-mobility and gives the group a new center of excellence for the production of components and systems for electrified powertrains. The facility's operational footprint has been gold-certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and represents a major step forward towards achieving Schaeffler's goal of making its production activities worldwide carbon-neutral by 2030.

"Our new facility in Szombathely is a milestone in the transformation of our company and embodies our strategic priorities of innovation, agility and efficiency," said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. "The goal is sustainable mobility, and we are determined to make real progress in that direction as a key technology partner for our customers by leveraging our global network of production facilities. The new plant also highlights our ambitions to continue our strong growth in e-mobility." "Factory for tomorrow" today Szombathely II provides around 15,000 square meters of space for the production of innovative powertrain components and solutions, such as electric motors and hybrid drives. Designed as a "factory for tomorrow," it features a high degree of automation, modular production buildings, and end-to-end digitalization. Automated production lines and extensive use of industrial robots guarantee the clean, dust-free environment required by sensitive production processes used for assemblies such as stators and rotors and the integration of magnets for synchronous and asynchronous motors. Schaeffler will increase the facility's round-the-clock output capacity to 800,000 products a year by 2023, and has further plans to expand its annual output of finished products for premium partners in the auto industry to 1.8 million between 2026 and 2029. "Schaeffler has conquered its place in the e-mobility market with products that offer the combined benefits of superior technology, cost-effectiveness and sustainability," said Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility division of Schaeffler AG. "The Schaeffler Group expects to be generating new orders of between 2 and 3 billion euros annually from its e-mobility business from 2022 on. Szombathely will make a major contribution towards this growth as a center of excellence operating in close alignment with our main electro-mobility plant in Bühl, Germany."

Facility sets new standards in sustainability Construction work on Szombathely II, the Schaeffler Group's second plant in western Hungary, started in 2020. The new facility is located about three kilometers from the first one, which opened back in 1996. The new plant's electricity is supplied by photovoltaic arrays in combination with rooftop solar panels, which together will save up to 4,000 metric tons of CO[2] annually. To help conserve natural resources, the plant re-uses treated wastewater and incorporates a rainwater collection basin. It is also extremely energy efficient, featuring heat pumps, a smart heating and cooling system, and a smart LED lighting system. Schaeffler's total sustainability concept also includes on-site outdoor nature zones and an organic pond for enhanced local biodiversity.

Schaeffler Group - We pioneer motion As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for CO?-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.6 billion in 2020. With around 83,900 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,900 patent applications in 2020, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke Renata Casaro Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs Schaeffler AG Head of Investor Relations Herzogenaurach, Germany Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany phone: +49 9132 82 8901 phone: +49 9132 82 4440 email: axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com email: ir@schaeffler.com Daniel Pokorny Johann Eisenmann Head of Communications Technology, Senior Manager Investor Relations Innovation & Digitalization Schaeffler AG Schaeffler AG Herzogenaurach, Germany Herzogenaurach, Germany phone: +49 9132 82 88708 phone: +49 9132 82 4440 email: daniel.pokorny@schaeffler.com email: ir@schaeffler.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Schaeffler AG Industriestr. 1-3 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: 09132 - 82 0 E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com Internet: www.schaeffler.com ISIN: DE000SHA0159 WKN: SHA015 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1234223 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1234223 2021-09-17

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)