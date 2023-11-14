REGENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The automotive supplier Vitesco, which is on the verge of a complete takeover by Schaeffler, made significantly more operating profit than expected in the third quarter thanks to a better performance in its core business. Adjusted for special effects, earnings before interest and taxes rose by almost three quarters to 76.4 million euros, as the SDax company announced in Regensburg on Tuesday. Analysts had previously only estimated around 60 million euros. The corresponding operating margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 3.5 percent.

However, turnover fell from 2.3 billion euros a year earlier to 2.2 billion euros. This was mainly due to the planned reduction of non-core business. Adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, revenue increased by 1.1 percent. Due to high inflation, Vitesco has been trying for some time to obtain better prices for its products from car manufacturers. Of the 2.5 billion euros in orders received in the quarter, around 60 percent were for electrification products.

At the bottom line, the Group turned the loss of a year ago (-13.8 million euros) into a profit of 30.3 million euros. The management led by CEO Andreas Wolf confirmed the annual forecasts./men/zb