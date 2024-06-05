Schaeffler AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment comprises four subdivisions: Engine Systems, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, as well as valve train components; Transmission Systems, torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, bearing solutions and gearshift components; Chassis Systems, such as wheel bearings, steering components and power-assisted steering systems; and Automotive Aftermarket, offering repair service, among others. The Industrial segment is managed based on regions: Europe, Americas, Greater China and Asia/Pacific. The Company is also active in the field of digitalization of production.