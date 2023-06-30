SCHAEFFLER : Jefferies remains Neutral
Today at 08:10 am
Himanshu Agarwal from Jefferies retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is reduced from EUR 6.20 to EUR 5.80.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:43:07 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.603 EUR
|-5.03%
|-2.40%
|-10.60%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|5.690 €
|-5.12%
|601 146
|2023-06-29
|5.900 €
|+0.51%
|132,873
|2023-06-28
|5.870 €
|-0.09%
|221,561
|2023-06-27
|5.875 €
|+0.34%
|201,865
|2023-06-26
|5.855 €
|+0.43%
|336,841
Delayed Quote Xetra - 08:07:23 2023-06-30 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-10.45%
|4 278 M $
|+41.18%
|4 162 M $
|+18.20%
|4 056 M $
|+9.02%
|4 043 M $
|+9.88%
|3 999 M $
|+18.18%
|4 561 M $
|+53.01%
|4 619 M $
|+22.97%
|3 672 M $
|+16.21%
|3 608 M $
|-2.57%
|3 573 M $