Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 14 036 M 16 890 M 16 890 M Net income 2021 592 M 712 M 712 M Net Debt 2021 2 284 M 2 748 M 2 748 M P/E ratio 2021 8,98x Yield 2021 4,86% Capitalization 5 475 M 6 558 M 6 587 M EV / Sales 2021 0,55x EV / Sales 2022 0,50x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 18,7% Chart SCHAEFFLER AG Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 7,87 € Last Close Price 8,22 € Spread / Highest target 15,6% Spread / Average Target -4,27% Spread / Lowest Target -35,5% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer Klaus Patzak Chief Financial Officer Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SCHAEFFLER AG 20.26% 6 558 DENSO CORPORATION 17.15% 51 165 APTIV PLC 8.26% 38 149 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 32.50% 28 785 CONTINENTAL AG -3.03% 28 170 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 19.77% 25 313