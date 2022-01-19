Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schaeffler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaeffler : 2022-01-19 Kepler Cheuvreux – German Corporate Conference, K. Rosenfeld, virtual

01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schaeffler Group - CEO and CFO update, January 2022

Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

January 19th, 2022

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about Schaeffler Group's beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans,

estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Schaeffler AG. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and Schaeffler Group undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Schaeffler AG management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the automotive industry, intense competition in the markets in which we operate and costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting our markets, and other factors beyond our control).

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Schaeffler Group's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding Schaeffler Group. Accordingly, neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes

any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor

any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The material contained in this presentation reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of Schaeffler Group which are subject to change.

Schaeffler AG - Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

2

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

Where we stand - Current trading and Key Q3 2021 messages

Divisional Business Highlights

Targets

Schaeffler AG - Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

3

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

Where we stand - Current trading and Key Q3 2021 messages

Divisional Business Highlights

Targets

Schaeffler AG - Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

4

PUBLIC

1 Where we stand - Current trading and Key Q3 2021 messages

Solid Q3 2021 - Automotive Technologies sales hampered by market, EBIT margin2 and FCF3 successfully protected

Key messages

Q3 Group sales1 -3.0% - Automotive Technologies sales realization

  1. hampered by market disruptions, strong growth in Automotive Aftermarket and double-digit in Industrial
    Q3 EBIT margin2 8.2% - Effective margin protection in Automotive
  2. Technologies despite lower volumes, strong margin in Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial
  3. Q3 FCF3 EUR 225 mn - Supported by higher EBITDA; counter- balanced by increased Capex and tactically higher inventories
    9M ROCE4 peaked at a strong 18.0% (9M 20: 8.0%) - Supported by
  4. above average LTM earnings and proactive capital management Automotive Technologies Operating Model sharpened to boost
  5. execution of our "Mature and New" approach - Further differentiating powertrain-specific and powertrain-agnostic businesses
    FY 2021 Guidance confirmed for Group and divisional margins and
  6. FCF - Auto Technologies Outperformance guidance unchanged,

Industrial top line raised

1 FX-adjusted | 2 Before special items | 3 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities | 4 Before special items, LTM

Schaeffler AG - Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

Sales growth1 Q3 Gross margin Q3

-3.0%

23.8%

EUR 3,332 mn

Q3 2020: 23.5%

EBIT margin2 Q3 Free Cash Flow3 Q3

8.2%

EUR 225 mn

EUR 272 mn

Q3 2020: EUR 333 mn

5

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHAEFFLER AG
01:32aSCHAEFFLER : 2022-01-19 Kepler Cheuvreux – German Corporate Conference, K. Rosenfeld..
PU
01/18SCHAEFFLER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/12SCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/05SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
2021SCHAEFFLER : NorldLB gives a Sell rating
MD
2021Gladstone Commercial Acquires $29 Million Tennessee Industrial Facility
MT
2021SCHAEFFLER : supports COVID-19 aid projects in India
PU
2021SCHAEFFLER : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
2021AGILODRIVE2 : Schaeffler promotes flexible and digitalized production for electric motors
PU
2021SCHAEFFLER : Deutsche Bank raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHAEFFLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 689 M 15 506 M 15 506 M
Net income 2021 698 M 790 M 790 M
Net Debt 2021 1 957 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 4 925 M 5 581 M 5 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Average target price 7,99 €
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Jörg Bullinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG1.44%5 581
DENSO CORPORATION2.32%66 103
APTIV PLC-9.33%41 280
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.59%26 953
CONTINENTAL AG2.52%22 186
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.67%21 978