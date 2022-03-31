Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Schaeffler AG
  News
  Summary
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
Schaeffler : 2022-03-31 Credit Suisse – Industrial Roadshow, Dr. S. Spindler, virtual

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial Division March 31st, 2022

Agenda

  • 1 Overview - Schaeffler Group and Industrial Division

  • 2 Industrial Division - Where we play & How we win

  • 3 How we create value

1

Overview - Schaeffler Group and Industrial Division

Schaeffler Group Roadmap 2025 - Building on our strong foundations and innovating as diversified Automotive and Industrial Group

Automotive Technologies

We drive the transition to innovative propulsion and chassis technologies, to conquer leadership positions in New Business

Automotive Aftermarket

Platform business

  • One-stop-shop

  • Consolidated distribution

Advancedrepairsolutions

  • Plug & Play solutions

  • Also available for hybrids ​

& services

Wheelbearings forpassenger cars

  • Independent of drive train

  • High-performance parts

We capture growth opportunities in new markets and maintain a high margin level

Driving innovation with systems and services

Industrial

Robotics

Wireless condition

Hydrogen

solutions

monitoring

solutions

Pushing growth in our core business

Large-size wind bearings

Rail bearingsLinear technology

We further build on our profitability track record, while entering in promising new technologies

Strong performance in FY 2021 - Strong FCF and contribution by all divisions

Key messages FY 2021

FY Group sales1 +9.7% - Good Outperformance in Automotive Technologies, double-digit growth in Aftermarket and Industrial

FY EBIT margin2 9.1% - Margin successfully protected in Automotive Technologies despite volatile market, Industrial margin reaching lower end of Mid-term Targets corridor with 12.0%

FY FCF3 EUR 523 mn - Higher EBITDA and disciplined Capex approach leading to strong Cash Flow generationRoadmap 2025 - Restructuring program successfully closed, financial benefits expected in 2023/2024

Automotive Technologies - Operating Model sharpened; powertrain scenario further accelerated reflecting faster BEV adoption

FY 2022 Guidance6 suspended due to high uncertainty and unpredictability

1 FX-adjusted sales growth | 2 EBIT margin before special items | 3 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities | 4 Proposed dividend per common non-voting share | 5 in % of Net inc. attributable to shareholders before sp. items | 6 Guidance had been approved by the Executive Board on 22 February 2022

Sales

EBIT

FY

EUR 13.9 bn

FY

EUR 1.3 bn

+9.7%1

9.1%2

Free Cash Flow3

FY EUR 523 mn

Dividend4

EUR 50 cents

Payout Ratio 44%5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 844 M 16 566 M 16 566 M
Net income 2022 641 M 715 M 715 M
Net Debt 2022 1 838 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 8,10%
Capitalization 3 796 M 4 237 M 4 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,70 €
Average target price 7,06 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Jörg Bullinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-21.81%4 237
DENSO CORPORATION-14.63%50 598
APTIV PLC-23.53%34 173
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.63%19 635
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-20.45%17 225
CONTINENTAL AG-27.59%16 031