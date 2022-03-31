Schaeffler : 2022-03-31 Credit Suisse – Industrial Roadshow, Dr. S. Spindler, virtual

Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial Division March 31st, 2022

Agenda

1 Overview - Schaeffler Group and Industrial Division

2 Industrial Division - Where we play & How we win

3 How we create value

Overview - Schaeffler Group and Industrial Division

Schaeffler Group Roadmap 2025 - Building on our strong foundations and innovating as diversified Automotive and Industrial Group

Automotive Technologies We drive the transition to innovative propulsion and chassis technologies, to conquer leadership positions in New Business

Automotive Aftermarket Platform business ▪ One-stop-shop

▪ Consolidated distribution Advancedrepairsolutions ▪ Plug & Play solutions

▪ Also available for hybrids ​ & services Wheelbearings forpassenger cars ▪ Independent of drive train

▪ High-performance parts We capture growth opportunities in new markets and maintain a high margin level

Driving innovation with systems and services

Industrial

Robotics Wireless condition Hydrogen solutions monitoring solutions

Pushing growth in our core business

Large-size wind bearings Rail bearingsLinear technology

We further build on our profitability track record, while entering in promising new technologies

Strong performance in FY 2021 - Strong FCF and contribution by all divisions

Key messages FY 2021 FY Group sales1 +9.7% - Good Outperformance in Automotive Technologies, double-digit growth in Aftermarket and Industrial FY EBIT margin2 9.1% - Margin successfully protected in Automotive Technologies despite volatile market, Industrial margin reaching lower end of Mid-term Targets corridor with 12.0% FY FCF3 EUR 523 mn - Higher EBITDA and disciplined Capex approach leading to strong Cash Flow generationRoadmap 2025 - Restructuring program successfully closed, financial benefits expected in 2023/2024 Automotive Technologies - Operating Model sharpened; powertrain scenario further accelerated reflecting faster BEV adoption FY 2022 Guidance6 suspended due to high uncertainty and unpredictability 1 FX-adjusted sales growth | 2 EBIT margin before special items | 3 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities | 4 Proposed dividend per common non-voting share | 5 in % of Net inc. attributable to shareholders before sp. items | 6 Guidance had been approved by the Executive Board on 22 February 2022

Sales

EBIT

FY EUR 13.9 bn FY EUR 1.3 bn +9.7%1 9.1%2

Free Cash Flow3 FY EUR 523 mn