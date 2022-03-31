Schaeffler : 2022-03-31 Credit Suisse – Industrial Roadshow, Dr. S. Spindler, virtual

Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial Division March 31st, 2022
Agenda
Overview - Schaeffler Group and Industrial Division
Schaeffler Group Roadmap 2025 - Building on our strong foundations and innovating as diversified Automotive and Industrial Group
Automotive Technologies
We drive the transition to innovative propulsion and chassis technologies, to conquer leadership positions in New Business
|
Automotive Aftermarket
Platform business
Advancedrepairsolutions
& services
Wheelbearings forpassenger cars
|
We capture growth opportunities in new markets and maintain a high margin level
Driving innovation with systems and services
Industrial
|
Robotics
|
Wireless condition
|
Hydrogen
|
solutions
|
monitoring
|
solutions
Pushing growth in our core business
Large-size wind bearings
Rail bearingsLinear technology
We further build on our profitability track record, while entering in promising new technologies
Strong performance in FY 2021 - Strong FCF and contribution by all divisions
Key messages FY 2021
FY Group sales1 +9.7% - Good Outperformance in Automotive Technologies, double-digit growth in Aftermarket and Industrial
FY EBIT margin2 9.1% - Margin successfully protected in Automotive Technologies despite volatile market, Industrial margin reaching lower end of Mid-term Targets corridor with 12.0%
FY FCF3 EUR 523 mn - Higher EBITDA and disciplined Capex approach leading to strong Cash Flow generationRoadmap 2025 - Restructuring program successfully closed, financial benefits expected in 2023/2024
Automotive Technologies - Operating Model sharpened; powertrain scenario further accelerated reflecting faster BEV adoption
FY 2022 Guidance6 suspended due to high uncertainty and unpredictability
1 FX-adjusted sales growth | 2 EBIT margin before special items | 3 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities | 4 Proposed dividend per common non-voting share | 5 in % of Net inc. attributable to shareholders before sp. items | 6 Guidance had been approved by the Executive Board on 22 February 2022
Sales
EBIT
|
FY
|
EUR 13.9 bn
|
FY
|
EUR 1.3 bn
|
+9.7%1
|
9.1%2
Free Cash Flow3
FY EUR 523 mn
Dividend4
EUR 50 cents
Payout Ratio 44%5
