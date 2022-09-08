Schaeffler : 2022-09-08 J.P. Morgan – Industrial Roadshow, Dr. S. Spindler, virtual

Strong growth1 across all regions except Greater China - Industrial delivering more than EUR 1 bn sales level in Q2 again, despite macro headwinds
Strong volume growth in Industrial Distribution and in Industrial Automation especially in Europe in Q2; Contribution from high demand in Industrial Distribution also in Americas and Asia/Pacific
We are executing our strategy - Compelling acquisition of Ewellix with an excellent strategic fit, next to sound organic growth in the existing business overall
EBIT2
in EUR mn
+0.0pp
108
126
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
EBIT
11.9%
11.9%
2
margin
-0.1pp
206
241
H1 2021
H1 2022
11.8%
11.7%
EBIT margin2 flat yoy due to sharply increased input and freight/logistics costs, volume-driven higher personnel expenses; Some inefficiencies linked to execution of planned consolidation actions in Europe arose in Q2, still, transitory impact
1 FX-adjusted | 2 Before special items
Sep 8th, 2022 Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow
4
PUBLIC
1 Overview
Industrial - Strong growth1 in most regions and market clusters continued
Sales by region | yoy growth
H1 2021
H1 2022
∆1
Europe
699
877
+25.7%
Americas
285
347
+10.0%
Greater China
507
531
-4.6%
Asia/Pacific
247
310
+21.0%
Total
1,738
2,065
+13.6%
Sales by Industrial market cluster | yoy growth
Industrial
Distribution is
30.3% of H1 sales
+13.6%1
EUR 2,065 mn
yoy growth1
EUR 1,738 mn
350
Renewables
-7.4%
352
616
Transportation &
+8.8%
Mobility
542
697
Machinery &
+20,4%
554
Materials
290
402
Industrial
+35.2%
Automation
H1 2021
H1 2022
1 FX-adjusted
Sep 8th, 2022 Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow
5
PUBLIC
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Schaeffler AG published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.