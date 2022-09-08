Log in
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23 2022-09-08 am EDT
5.083 EUR   +1.70%
SCHAEFFLER : 2022-09-08 J.P. Morgan – Industrial Roadshow, Dr. S. Spindler, virtual
PU
09/07SCHAEFFLER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/05SCHAEFFLER : secures long-term supply with solar electricity
PU
Schaeffler : 2022-09-08 J.P. Morgan – Industrial Roadshow, Dr. S. Spindler, virtual

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow

Harnessing growth, driving profitability

Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial Division

September 8th, 2022

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

Overview

Where we play & How we win

How we create value

Sep 8th, 2022 Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow

2

PUBLIC

1 Overview

Sep 8th, 2022 Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow

3

PUBLIC

1 Overview

Industrial - Strong growth1 momentum continued, solid EBIT margin2 despite increased cost headwinds

Sales

in EUR mn

+11.7%1

902

1,063

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Gross

29.1%

30.3%

margin

+13.6%1

1,738

2,065

H1 2021

H1 2022

29.7%

29.8%

Strong growth1 across all regions except Greater China - Industrial delivering more than EUR 1 bn sales level in Q2 again, despite macro headwinds

Strong volume growth in Industrial Distribution and in Industrial Automation especially in Europe in Q2; Contribution from high demand in Industrial Distribution also in Americas and Asia/Pacific

We are executing our strategy - Compelling acquisition of Ewellix with an excellent strategic fit, next to sound organic growth in the existing business overall

EBIT2

in EUR mn

+0.0pp

108

126

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

EBIT

11.9%

11.9%

2

margin

-0.1pp

206

241

H1 2021

H1 2022

11.8%

11.7%

EBIT margin2 flat yoy due to sharply increased input and freight/logistics costs, volume-driven higher personnel expenses; Some inefficiencies linked to execution of planned consolidation actions in Europe arose in Q2, still, transitory impact

1 FX-adjusted | 2 Before special items

Sep 8th, 2022 Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow

4

PUBLIC

1 Overview

Industrial - Strong growth1 in most regions and market clusters continued

Sales by region | yoy growth

H1 2021

H1 2022

1

Europe

699

877

+25.7%

Americas

285

347

+10.0%

Greater China

507

531

-4.6%

Asia/Pacific

247

310

+21.0%

Total

1,738

2,065

+13.6%

Sales by Industrial market cluster | yoy growth

Industrial

Distribution is

30.3% of H1 sales

+13.6%1

EUR 2,065 mn

yoy growth1

EUR 1,738 mn

350

Renewables

-7.4%

352

616

Transportation &

+8.8%

Mobility

542

697

Machinery &

+20,4%

554

Materials

290

402

Industrial

+35.2%

Automation

H1 2021

H1 2022

1 FX-adjusted

Sep 8th, 2022 Schaeffler Industrial Roadshow

5

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
