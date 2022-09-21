Advanced search
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23 2022-09-21 am EDT
5.030 EUR   -0.49%
Schaeffler : 2022-09-21 Baader Bank – Investment Conference, IR, Munich

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Schaeffler AG

Baader Investment Conference

September 21, 2022

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about Schaeffler Group's beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Schaeffler AG. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only

as of the date they are made, and Schaeffler Group undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Schaeffler AG management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the automotive industry, intense competition in the markets in which we operate and costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting our markets, and other factors beyond our control).

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Schaeffler Group's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding Schaeffler Group. Accordingly, neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes

any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor

any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The material contained in this presentation reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of Schaeffler Group which are subject to change.

Sep 21, 2022

Schaeffler AG - Baader Investment Conference

2

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Module 1 - Overview Schaeffler Group

Module 2 - Our Divisions

Module 3 - Q2 2022 Financials

Backup

Sep 21, 2022

Schaeffler AG - Baader Investment Conference

3

PUBLIC

1 Overview Schaeffler Group

Schaeffler Group - A strong starting point

Strong customer base with approx. 11,800

customers

Approximately

1.1 mn

tons of processed steel p.a.

8.8%

EBIT margin in 20211

Approximately

Approximately

EUR 13.9 bn

1,800

Sales in 20211

patents filed in 2021

Around 200 locations in more than 50 countries

Around

Far more than

83,000

10,000

employees worldwide2

different products

75plants

20R&D centers

1 Before special items, restated | 2 As at December 31, 2021

Sep 21, 2022

Schaeffler AG - Baader Investment Conference

4

PUBLIC

1 Overview Schaeffler Group

Schaeffler Group at a glance - We are an Automotive and Industrial supplier

3 Divisions

In % of FY 2021

Industrial 26%

EUR 13.9 bn

Automotive

Aftermarket

13%Automotive Technologies 61%

Schaeffler Group

  • Leading positions in technology and innovation
  • 10 customer sectors
  • Market leading offering from components and systems to services
  • 75 plants and 20 R&D centers
  • ~83,000 employees in more than 50 countries

4 Regions

In % of FY 2021

Asia Pacific 14%

Greater

EUR 13.9 bn

China

24%

Americas 20%

Europe 42%

Well-diversified Automotive and Industrial supplier with global reach and synergistic businesses

Sep 21, 2022

Schaeffler AG - Baader Investment Conference

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 109 M 15 092 M 15 092 M
Net income 2022 566 M 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2022 2 244 M 2 242 M 2 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 8,21%
Capitalization 3 367 M 3 363 M 3 363 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER AG
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,06 €
Average target price 6,34 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHAEFFLER AG-30.66%3 363
DENSO CORPORATION-23.39%38 903
APTIV PLC-41.68%26 064
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.16%16 210
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.40%13 946
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.32%13 678