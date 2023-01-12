Advanced search
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:30:00 2023-01-12 am EST
6.550 EUR   +0.69%
02:20aSchaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference, K. Rosenfeld & C. Bauer, virtual
02:02aSchaeffler Ag : Climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative
01/03SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference, K. Rosenfeld & C. Bauer, virtual

01/12/2023 | 02:20am EST
Schaeffler AG - CEO and CFO update, January 2023

Bank of America C-Suite SMID Cap Conference

January 12, 2023

Virtual

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about Schaeffler Group's beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Schaeffler AG. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only

as of the date they are made, and Schaeffler Group undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Schaeffler AG management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including,

but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the automotive industry, intense competition in the markets

in which we operate and costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting our markets, and other factors beyond our control).

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Schaeffler Group's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding Schaeffler Group. Accordingly, neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes

any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor

any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The material contained in this presentation reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of Schaeffler Group which are subject to change.

The permission to use S&P Global Mobility copyrighted reports, data and information does not constitute an endorsement or approval by S&P Global Mobility of the manner, format, context, content, conclusion, opinion or viewpoint in which S&P Global Mobility reports, data and information or its derivations are used or referenced herein.

Jan 12, 2023

Schaeffler AG - Bank of America C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

2

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Current Trading

Q3 2022 Key messages and Financials

Overview Group and Divisions

Backup

Jan 12, 2023

Schaeffler AG - Bank of America C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

3

PUBLIC

1 Current trading

Business Update - Current trading, latest news-flow and outlook

1 Sales - Q4 2022 in line with expectations, despite market impacts from China Covid developments in December

2

3

Guidance - FY 2022 guidance confirmed for all Group metrics; we expect to end the year on the upper end of the Group sales guidance, FCF guidance above EUR 250 mn will be met

Cost inflation - Successful execution of our materials sales price recovery; however, wage cost pressure increasing since Q4 and energy cost still at a high level

Execution - Structural measures implementation on track; brisk activity in Sustainability-related projects; closing of Ewellix

4 acquisition on January 3, 2023

Outlook - Mixed start into 2023: support from decent start of backlog-related business, headwind from market uncertainties in

5

China due to Covid developments. Moreover, macro economic headwinds call for a cautious approach.

Despite the complexity of the environment, in FY 2023 we will increasingly invest in our Ramp-ups, innovation and sustainability projects

  • FY 2022 guidance confirmed for all Group metrics
  • FY 2023 guidance will be announced in March - Divisional margins will be expressed as ranges

Jan 12, 2023

Schaeffler AG - Bank of America C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

4

PUBLIC

1 Current trading

Sustainability Update - Important milestones achieved in December 2022 and January 2023

Climate Targets validated

CDP "A" Score for

Partnership with Hydrogen

Acquisition of Solar Farm

by SBTi

Climate and Water

Producer Lhyfe

  • Science Based Targets initiative
    (SBTi) validates Schaeffler Group's targets for lowering Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
  • Schaeffler's climate targets for
    2030: 90 % cut in emissions from own production and 25 % reduction in selected supply chain areas compared to base year 20191
  • Improved CDP score from "A-" to "A" for Schaeffler's disclosure and performance regarding both climate change and water security
  • Schaeffler ranked in the top 1% of assessed companies in CDP's world leading environmental disclosure database
  • Agreement includes construction and operation of industrial electrolysisplant in Herzogenaurach with capacity of up to 15 MW, allowing for daily supply of 3.7 tons ofgreen hydrogen from 2025 on
  • Envisaged technology partnership for use of Schaeffler electrolysis stacks by Lhyfe
  • Acquisition of solar farm in Kammerstein from BayWa r.e. AG
  • Photovoltaic power plant with a total area of more than 10 hectares and an installed capacity of almost 10 MW-peak
  • Important step towards goal to self- generate 25% of Schaeffler's required energy by 2030

Schaeffler to be climate neutral by 2040

1 Full target definition available on the SBTi website on January 12, 2023 (afternoon)

Jan 12, 2023

Schaeffler AG - Bank of America C-Suite SMID Cap Conference 2023

5

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 07:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
