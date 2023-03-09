Advanced search
Schaeffler : 2023-03-09 Deutsche Bank – Roadshow London, C. Bauer, London

03/09/2023 | 01:12am EST
Q4 and FY 2022 Schaeffler AG earnings

Deutsche Bank - Roadshow London

March 9, 2023

London

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about Schaeffler Group's beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Schaeffler AG. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only

as of the date they are made, and Schaeffler Group undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Schaeffler AG management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including,

but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the automotive industry, intense competition in the markets

in which we operate and costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting our markets, and other factors beyond our control).

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Schaeffler Group's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding Schaeffler Group. Accordingly, neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes

any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Schaeffler Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor

any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The material contained in this presentation reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of Schaeffler Group which are subject to change.

The permission to use S&P Global Mobility copyrighted reports, data and information does not constitute an endorsement or approval by S&P Global Mobility of the manner, format, context, content, conclusion, opinion or viewpoint in which S&P Global Mobility reports, data and information or its derivations are used or referenced herein.

Mar 9, 2023

Deutsche Bank - Roadshow London

2

PUBLIC

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Overview

Business Highlights Q4 and FY 2022

Financial Results Q4 and FY 2022

Outlook

Mar 9, 2023

Deutsche Bank - Roadshow London

3

PUBLIC

1 Overview

Schaeffler Group with solid performance in FY 2022 - Cautious Outlook for 2023

Key messages FY 2022

  1. FY Group sales1 +9.4% - Strong growth driven by positive volume and price effects
    Business development - Record Order Intake in E-Mobility, robust
  2. demand in Aftermarket and compelling M&A transactions in Industrial
  3. FY EBIT margin2 6.6% - Solid Group EBIT margin with increasing contribution of Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial
    FY FCF3 EUR 280 mn - Robust FCF in a year with a Capex increase of
  4. 18% to EUR 791 mn
    Dividend proposal5 - Payout ratio of 48%6 (PY: 44%), leading to
  5. dividend of EUR 45 cents (PY: EUR 50 cents)
  6. FY 2023 Guidance - Cautious outlook due to still uncertain environment
  1. FX-adjustedsales growth | 2 EBIT margin before special items | 3 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities | 4 Ratio FCF before M&A to EBIT reported | 5 Proposed dividend per common non-voting share
  1. In % of Net income before special items, attributable to shareholders of the parent company
Sales FYEBIT FY2

EUR 15.8 bn

EUR 1,046 mn

+9.4%1

6.6%

Free Cash Flow FY3Dividend proposal5

EUR 280 mn

EUR 45 cents

FCF Conversion 0.34

Payout Ratio 48%6

Mar 9, 2023

Deutsche Bank - Roadshow London

4

PUBLIC

1 Overview

FY 2022 Guidance - Group metrics and divisional EBIT margins achieved

Group Results FY 2022

Guidance4Actuals

Sales growth1

6 - 8%

9.4%

EBIT margin2

5 - 7%

6.6%

Free Cash Flow3

> EUR 250 mn

EUR 280 mn

1 FX-adjusted | 2 Before special items | 3 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities

  1. As of May 10, 2022 | 5 As of November 8, 2022 | 6 LVP (S&P Global Mobility ©, January 2023)
  1. LV Parc for PC and LCV <3.5t (S&P Global Mobility ©, November 2022)

Divisional Results FY 2022

Automotive

Automotive

Industrial

Technologies

Aftermarket

Guidance4

Actuals

Guidance4

Actuals

Guidance4

Actuals

Outperf.

150 bps

Moderate

7.0%

Considerable

14.7%

200 - 500 bps

growth

growth

> 2.5%

3.1%

> 12%

12.5%

> 11%

11.7%

Actual market development vs. assumptions5:

  • Automotive Technologies: LVP 2022 reached 82.0 mn according to S&P6
    (Assumption: 80.3 to 81.8 mn)
  • Automotive Aftermarket: Growth of Global LV Parc7 of 2.1%
    (Assumption: 2.1%)
  • Industrial: Increase of relevant Ind. Prod. of 3.7% (Assumption: ~2%)

Mar 9, 2023

Deutsche Bank - Roadshow London

5

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
