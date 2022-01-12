Log in
    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER AG

(SHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/12 05:14:30 am
7.428 EUR   -0.09%
04:53aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/05SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
2021SCHAEFFLER : NorldLB gives a Sell rating
MD
Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/12/2022 | 04:53am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.01.2022 / 10:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Spindler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.480 EUR 10472.00 EUR
7.495 EUR 17275.98 EUR
7.485 EUR 7889.19 EUR
7.490 EUR 16785.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.4889 EUR 52422.2600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71939  12.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
